My name is Collin Somerville, and I am a Life Scout in the Boy Scouts of America program in Troop No. 123 at First Lutheran Church in Galveston. I have been involved in Scouting for 11 years, and as I am at the end of my journey, I was thinking of what to do for my final step toward becoming an Eagle Scout: The Eagle Scout Project.
I have always liked animals and having two dogs at home, I wanted to do something to benefit dogs. One day, as I was surfing the internet, I happened to stumble upon a dog agility course that had been completed as an Eagle Scout project in North Texas. I decided that would be a great idea for Galveston and after speaking with the city, I decided to build a dog agility course at Lindale Dog Park.
A dog agility course is a great way to spice up an ordinary dog park. A regular field of grass becomes a nice playground for dogs to run and jump around in, providing them with both a great and fun way to exercise. Dog owners benefit from this too, as they exercise alongside their canine friends. In addition, a good number of people train their dogs to run on such a course competitively.
Let us be honest; everyone loves dogs. I am building the agility course for both dogs and people alike. Plenty of people in Galveston would like a dog agility course built in one of the dog parks. However, equipment for such a course is quite expensive. It must be made out of aluminum to withstand Galveston’s harsh weather, and cemented into the ground for safety and stability purposes. The surface must be soft enough for the dogs’ paws, yet rough enough so the dogs don’t slip. I have found some great equipment that is custom made in east Texas out of aluminum and recycled rubber, and they are even willing to deliver it for free. Some of the pieces include a teeter-totter, jump hurdles, ramps, a dog-walk and a pause table.
Now, I need you, the residents of Galveston, to help me raise the money so that I can build a great dog agility course at Lindale Park. Through Aug. 10, you can make a free tax deductible donation to my campaign at www.redbasket.org/1694. You can also mail donations to 1622 Campbell Lane, Galveston, TX 77551. Checks should be made payable to Boy Scout Troop No. 123.
Thank you so much in advance for your support. Every little bit helps!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.