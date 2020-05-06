One of the most poignant moments in my life occurred at a very early age. My brother and I asked if we could play outside, which in most neighborhoods is a typical request of a child.
Nevertheless, growing up, my community was the antithesis of ordinary as our ability to play with autonomy was often interrupted by gang and illicit drug activity.
One day, a local neighborhood “street pharmacist” happened to be just a few feet outside our door. In response, my mother walked up to the aspiring dispenser, incredulously stating to him, “Don’t you ever sell drugs in front of my babies again.”
Astonished, the young man expressed contrition and simply said, “Yes ma’am,” ensuring himself or no one else would practice his punitive trade in front of Ms. Davis’ home for the foreseeable future.
Accordingly, that moment still has a profound effect on me as my mother’s bravery and altruism that day still resonates. Considering that shortly after my mother’s demand for the young man, she observed that he and his siblings were living in an unstable home environment.
Therefore, as is my mother’s idiosyncrasy, she would become a de facto mentor to that young man, at times providing food and toiletries to his family. Additionally, my mother became a surrogate mom to many of my closest friends — inspiring my brother and me to value and respect women.
Moreover, as Mother’s Day approaches, I felt it appropriate not just to recognize moms but to express why we celebrate them. Given the fact that a mother’s sagacious wisdom, empathy and ability to make all things better is unrivaled.
To quote my mother-in-law, “Mothers just know!” And that providential intuition is what makes moms so special. Thus a mom’s palpable selflessness is what binds families and communities together in building a perfect world.
On balance, my wife is further proof of this as she keeps our household “in line.” Of which, it’s not a day that goes by that I’m not fascinated by her strength. Furthermore, my wife will be the first to tell anyone that it’s the nature of all mothers to be strong as moms across the globe are the vanguard to all humanity. I vehemently agree with the sentiment.
Lastly, I get a little “jealous” at our children when my mother lets them get away with things my brother and me couldn’t as children. In which my mom quips Grandmas “just can!” On that note, there’s no dispute that there is no comparison to a mom’s love. Happy Mother’s Day!
