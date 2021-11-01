From time to time, I’ve shared the doings of the game wardens from reports I get periodically from Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
I love their TV show, which has come on every week for years and years on PBS.
Likewise, I’m a big fan of the wardens, though I can only remember meeting one face to face one time.
The latest report from them is a honey of a tale, as you’ll see.
A swarm of bees attacked a rancher who was operating a bulldozer to clear brush. He had run over the hive. He couldn’t be removed from his vehicle, and a ranch hand covered him in blankets to ward off the bees, I guess, and called for help.
Answering the call were the local EMS, the sheriff’s department, the Eldorado Volunteer Fire Department and game wardens from Schleicher and Sutton counties.
The firefighters sprayed the area to remove some of the bees.
One of the wardens, an avid beekeeper, put on his personal beekeeping suit and was able, with the sheriff, to remove the man from the bulldozer.
The wardens cleared the truck and transported the severely stung man to an EMS vehicle, which had been waiting nearby since they couldn’t get into the inaccessible area.
He recovered from his injuries. End of story.
The next saga takes place in a school after a warden was contacted by a state biologist about a collection of Texas tortoises.
The warden found the school was keeping about 24 tortoises inside a small atrium on school property. The little animals are a threatened species.
School staffers said several years ago they acquired two tortoises, and over the years, young students brought in more.
The warden went to the school to relocate the tortoises and in the process taught all the children a lesson about them and their natural habitat.
The tortoises were later released at a nearby ranch “in prime tortoise habitat.”
Here’s an absolute new take on getting lost — getting really lost.
A family was separated from a 67-year-old man as they were all tubing down the river.
County agents from Real and Uvalde counties interviewed the family and the tube outfitter, determined the tuber didn’t exit at the proper area and had continued downstream.
One of the wardens drove to a nearby ranch and launched a drone to look for the man. He also talked to the rancher, who talked to a bunch of tubers who said they had seen the man.
Bottom line: They found him and returned him to his family.
Wardens were told about a boat with a big load of red snappers and found it moored and unoccupied with 21 fish on board.
After a long attempt to contact someone in the adjacent house, a man finally appeared and said he and five others had caught the fish. He was only able to supply one other fisherman’s name.
A check with that old fishing buddy found the man had not spoken to him in 15 years.
The suspect admitted going over his bag limit, and 17 red snappers were seized and citations issued.
Fishing crimes don’t pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.