Does anybody water ski anymore?
Back in my early married days and up until the time I was raising teenagers, I was a water skier. Sort of.
When I moved to the mainland years ago, I sort of lost my close view of what was going on, water-ski wise, and thus I do not know whether it’s as popular a sport as once it was.
Back in the day, my then-husband and I became part of a group of folks who skied almost all day every weekend.
Offatts Bayou, and neighboring English Bayou, were our official headquarters. We congregated on the pier, spent hours in a near-by restaurant and seldom were without a wet bathing suit and a glowing sunburn.
In English Bayou someone had long ago built a jump to challenge any takers and every man in the group attempted to go over it.
My late ex-husband was among the many, and he tried and tried, fell and fell, until he finally got it.
Some of the guys began trying to sail along on only one ski and most of them made that the easy choice. One or two even learned to ski barefoot, which was quite a skill.
We learned about all the tricks by going to the big contests, where skiers from all over the United States came to compete on what was then called Town Lake in Austin. I think they have since named it after dear Lady Bird Johnson.
That was a big special event. Another was a visit to a ski show in Florida where dozens of beautiful girls climbed on the shoulders of handsome strong men and performed daily for the masses.
We skied in the big Galveston bayous and on a lagoon on the east end of the island, which was a wonderful place to go, until it wasn’t. Some government group took it over, we heard, and closed it to ski traffic.
We also skied along the lagoon, which runs in what is now Bay Street Park. At the time, we drove over to the water from the parking lot of the Holiday Inn. Some of you may remember that.
That also quickly became a no-no and bodies of skiable water became fewer and farther between.
But there was always Dickinson Bayou.
We had skiing friends who belonged to the Chaparral Club, which was a retreat for Monsanto employees and their families.
We drove through the Chaparral grounds to the bayou and launched the boat there.
Once my trickster husband dumped the wife of our friend into the bayou near a log, shouting to tell her it was an alligator. That was the time she learned to walk on water.
That bayou, of course, was very, very polluted, but these were the days before we thought about pollution. Never used seat belts in our cars. Let our kids stand up and balance on the back seat.
Got them all up on skis as soon as they could swim.
Life was fun, though it is a wonder some of us are still alive.
If you are a skier, be careful out there.
If you see some of them practicing their art, stop and watch. It’s very entertaining.
