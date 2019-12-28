There has been a multitude of absurd statements made during this holiday season from individuals across our social strata. Usually, I would ignore those statements, but there are some that cannot be ignored, especially in this climate.
A case in point: Just the other day, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry declared that Donald Trump was the chosen one of God. My immediate question is, “Chosen for what?” How can anyone equate a man, who’s known to have told a documented and verified 14,000 falsehoods, as “chosen” by God?
In my opinion, the chosen one of God is “the Truth, the Life, and the Way.”
Further, and by the same token, the Chosen One healed the sick, not deny millions of people health care. The Chosen One fed thousands of souls, not deny thousands of people access to food and nourishment.
Even during the impeachment inquiry, Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia compared President Trump to Jesus. How blasphemous.
He should compare Jesus’ “Sermon on the Mount” to Trump’s campaign rally speeches. In one of his speeches recently, Trump attacked a 16-year-old girl because of her advocacy for climate change and her being placed on the cover of Time magazine. President Trump also verbally attacked a deceased legislator and his widow. He continued in his attack mode as he whaled against Christianity Today magazine. These actions are not the ways of Christ.
Believers should not allow men to depict someone, anyone, as sacred and holy as Jesus in order to push their political agenda. If one listens closely to some of the supporters of Trump, one may believe that it was Trump who was born in a manger and died on the cross.
It’s time that this type of rhetoric is challenged with the truth. We must never permit our faith to be diminished in any way. We must never sit idly by as all that we love and believe in is mischaracterized in this immoral fashion.
We’re living in a sad state of affairs. However, through all of the divisive rhetoric, our community continues to press forward. As such, we’re to disregard the noise and confusing situations by simply doing what we know is right.
We have combined both community school districts and are beginning to function as one. In our community, Democrats, Republicans and independents are working together for the good of the entire community. This is the way to community success.
The Texas City and La Marque municipalities and the West End ministers and leaders are working together to assure the success of our community. The confusion of Washington and Austin will not deter us. Are we perfect and void of problems? No. But we continue to try. We have daily reminders as we witness construction of our new educational facilities around us.
Let’s continue to put party politics aside. Join us in the revitalization projects in the community and say hello to our local law enforcement officers.
(2) comments
A joke I saw the other day....
Q: Why did God send Donald Trump?
A: Because he ran out of locusts.
Daniels supports the party of Satan... how can you call yourself a Christian and not denounce abortion? You conspire a man who if far from perfect, yet he get positive results, and all the party of Satan has to offer is socialist. Daniels, you never answer anyone on these forums who challenges you. Just once denounce the killing of the unborn... God's greatest gift to us. I bet you will not... prove me wrong.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.