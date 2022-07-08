This year, like many others, the Park Board of Trustees sponsored city Independence Day celebrations to capture summer travel dollars, display patriotism, and build our community.
The cost of the parade and drone show was funded by visitor hotel occupancy taxes from overnight stays.
Over 220,000 cars passed over the causeway this weekend and preliminary independent lodging reports indicate that hotel demand was among the highest in Texas. Visit Galveston generated millions in free publicity and catapulted Galveston into the national public relations stratosphere with the novelty of the first coastal drone show in Texas.
While KHOU live streamed from the beach, restaurants and businesses along the seawall prospered. Everything was clicking along beautifully until just before 9 p.m.
I am a believer that “Murphy” lives on Galveston Island, because “anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.” Our inaugural drone show proved that. If I was frustrated by technology previously, July 4 has scarred me permanently.
Anyone who has sweated trying to get a laptop going for a presentation can empathize. Now imagine your audience is hot, weary, drinking and approaching 100,000 and we have material for nightmares.
I support the decision of the committees and board to prohibit government sponsoring of fireworks. Given the cost of maintaining Gulf Coast beaches, it is a responsible action.
Fireworks not only disturb residents and pets, but explosive debris that showers the beaches is harmful. Using drones is an environmental commitment that cannot be sidelined because of something “cheaper.”
That said, we must work out some kinks.
What delayed us for an hour, not uncovered during the site inspection, was metal rebar in the groin that interfered with the computer’s connection with 200 drone units. At 8:45 p.m. the units were on, connected, and ready to go.
“Murphy” then appeared when the technician readied for launch and the system crashed. The motherboard needed rebooting and each separate unit had to be brought back online in an agonizingly slow process.
Most were patient and by 10 p.m. the drones launched and formed the first image, “It’s Island Time.” The crowd went electric, growls turned to cheers and it was exhilarating.
A second kink was that some 3D images, like the eagle, were visible from three miles but flat 2D images, like flags, were only visible straight on. This is an easy fix, and the company is committed to “making it right.”
Despite technical difficulties, the weekend was full of celebration, safety and security thanks to the city, first responders, Beach Patrol lifeguards, Coastal Zone Management crews, Beach Park staff and EMTs. They deserve credit for the monumental achievement of maintaining security, health, safety and the environment with huge numbers of people.
Galvestonians will always proudly celebrate our country’s independence. We will also continue to explore the fundamental question about the size, scope, and risk of large-scale, free public events in today’s environment. The job of attracting visitors to the island has changed, and so has the park board.
As community leaders, we continue to explore opportunities to right-size events to artfully manage community assets, stimulate the local economy, and preserve health, safety, and the environment while we attract more deeply engaged visitors.
(2) comments
I wasn't impressed - and I don't think that's a fringe opinion. New technology always comes with bugs - professionals work them out BEFORE showtime. The good news is, you've got a whole year to rehearse. The bad news is, you only get to hide behind Mr. Murphy once.
Environmental commitments…
Most effective messaging since the Energizer Bunny…
Toss in ‘toxic’ and otherwise sane people start head nodding…
100000 people slathered in chemicals and emitting various gases and such and 25000 cars or so exhausting and the fireworks fallout is the pollution concern.
Well, maybe so…
