I love music. It makes my life better.
I got to thinking about music I’ve known that relies on nonsensical composition.
For instance, do you remember “Salagadoola, menchacaboola, bippidy, boppidy, boop. Put ‘em together and what have you got? Bippidy, boppidy, booop!”
That’s from a movie, I think. Some of you may remember.
Then there’s “Down in the meadow in an itty-bitty pool swam three little fishes and a mama fishy, too. Swim said the mama fishy, swim if you can and they swam and swam right over the dam.”
Which is followed by a verse:“Boop, boop diddle doddy wad dim, choo. Boop, boop diddle doddy waddim, choo. Boop, boop diddle doddy waddim, choo and they swam and swam right over the dam.”
Old silly tunes I remember. If you’re old enough, you may remember this one, too.
“Mairzy doats and dozie doats and liddle lamzie divvy. Mairzy doats and dozie doats and liddle damzie divvy. A kiddleat divvy too, wouldn’t you?”
That last one translates “Mares eat oats and does eat oats and little lambs eat ivy. A kid will eat ivy, too. Wouldn’t you?”
Here’s another I remember, also from a movie, I think.
“Do the huckle buck, do the huckle buck, if you don’t know how to do it, boy, you’re out of luck.
“Wiggle like a snake. Waddle like a duck. That’s the way you do it when you do the huckle buck.”
And that then leads me to “Down on your knees, up on your toes, stay after school, see how it goes.
“That’s the way you do the varsity drag.”
I’m pretty sure that was Doris Day and a male movie star whose name I can’t recall.
Now I know you all know this one:
“Supercalifragisticexpealodousis.” Is that spelled right? I don’t know. Like the other nonsensical words, I am only guessing. And my computer spellcheck went crazy.
Editor’s note: It is, in fact, “su·per·ca·li·fra·gil·is·tic·ex·pi·a·li·do·cious.”
