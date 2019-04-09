April is National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, a time to recognize the prevalence of abuse and neglect in Galveston County. Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is issuing a call to action for residents of Galveston County to stand against child abuse and take action to support children who have been abused or neglected.
According to the Department of Family and Protective Services, there were 3,324 victims of child abuse or neglect, and a total of 442 children in the child protection system in Galveston County last year. In Texas last year, a child became a victim of abuse or neglect almost every eight minutes, and 56 children entered foster care each day. Even one victim of abuse or neglect is too many, and it’s critical that we continue to raise awareness of this issue in our community and nationwide.
Court Appointed Special Advocates provides volunteer advocates to speak up for children in the care of the child welfare system due to abuse or neglect. During April, the Galveston County group is hosting a wall of virtual ribbons for the children affected by abuse or neglect in our county. You can join the fight against abuse by sponsoring a $10 virtual ribbon that supports the training and supervision of volunteer special advocates. Visit www.casagalveston.org/april to sponsor a ribbon. These virtual ribbons will be displayed on our website and posted to social media during the month of April.
So many children in our neighborhoods, our cities, and our county are suffering the lifelong effects of abuse and neglect. You can speak up for them. Children in the child welfare system experience multiple changes in their living situation, school placements, loss of friends, and family connections. These vulnerable children need to know their community is there for them. They deserve the right to grow up in safe homes where they can thrive and reach their full potential. Children are our future and they need their community to stand up for them and surround them with hope for the future.
If you see abuse, report it to 800-252-5400 or visit www.txabusehotline.org. If a child’s life is in danger, call 911. Let’s work together to raise awareness of abuse and neglect of children in Galveston County.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is a part of a national network of local programs and one of 72 local programs in the State of Texas. If you’re interested in becoming a court appointed special advocate visit our website at www.casagalveston.org/volunteer and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the most up to date schedule of information sessions around Galveston County.
