The elephant in the room, folks, is that the “elephant” is no longer in the room. Not the elephant we used to know. Not the Grand Old Party. The party of Lincoln and Reagan.
The law-and-order party, as in the “we are a nation of laws not of men and no one is above the law” party. The pro-NATO, pro-UN, anti-Russia party. The laissez-faire capitalism, anti-deficit party. The party that stood up to a crooked Republican president and impeached a Democratic one for lying to Congress.
That party no longer exists. Disappeared. Vanished. Hijacked and twisted into something inexplicable, intransigent, delusive, hypocritical, blindly and deafly tribal — a party whose leadership has shed its ethics, courage and moral compass along the way, that has turned its back on truth and the will of the people as it bows down to the most dangerous, corrupt, and inept president in modern American history.
In the impeachment trial, 52 Republican senators swore to God to be fair and impartial jurists knowing full well that they had no intention of honoring that oath. Evidently, to these Republican senators, an oath sworn to God is just another preliminary parliamentary procedure with no more significance than a roll call. An oath sworn to God.
At least that meant something to Sen. Mitt Romney. The other 52, more concerned about their own futures than the future of the country, followed leader Mitchell McConnell’s ignominious march to the beat of the White House drums. So much for representative democracy. It has been struck a staggering blow, and only we the people can resuscitate it.
We the people have to go to the polls and save our democratic republic. Replacing all of the Republican legislators who have turned their backs on the democratic process and placed party above country is unrealistic; however, voting out the key players — those most strident, hypocritical and dishonest in their servility to Trump — is very doable and necessary.
The most cogent point is that the GOP is no longer the GOP. It’s the Trumpian Party that is rushing, eyes wide open, toward the abyss of authoritarianism — dictatorship. If you think that’s hyperbole, what do you think this president, unchecked, who will not be overseen by Congress and who the corrupt justice department says cannot be held accountable will become if not a dictator? Every day he shows us who he is and what he wants to become.
We’d be foolish to think that cannot happen in America. Read Madeleine Albright’s “Fascism: A Warning.” Historically, Albright explains, infamous dictators, e.g., Mussolini, Hitler, Erdogan, Putin, came to power by being voted into office by naive, angry, misinformed, and polarized citizens with the complicity of obsequious, self-serving legislators and rigged elections.
Our Republican legislators have moved us closer to that abyss. But again, they are Republicans in name only. Do not support them simply because you have always voted Republican. The Republican party no longer exists. That elephant is no longer in the room.
Obviously a Democrat or RHINO wrote this article. I have been a Republican since 1960 and will continue to support President Trump and his policies 100%, E G Wiley
This article is total hyperbole opinion. No substantial evidence presented. Mentioning Romney and recommending “Madeleine Albright’s “Fascism: A Warning.” Historically, Albright explains, infamous dictators, e.g., Mussolini, Hitler, Erdogan, Putin, came to power by being voted into office by naive, angry, misinformed, and polarized citizens with the complicity of obsequious, self-serving legislators and rigged elections.” as sources of credibility is ludicrous.
American society has for 50 years been in decline. The GOP bears no more responsibility then the Democrats. Draining the federal government swamp is the first step to stop the decline.
