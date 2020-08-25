Right now, we’re focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and rightfully so. More than 175,000 people living in the United States are dead. We’re in late summer, and Texas cities are becoming hot spots for infection and community spread.
People are worried, fearful and feeling threatened by a virus we don’t know much about. We don’t have a vaccine and we don’t have a comprehensive, national, single-focus plan for combatting it. While for some it may seem like a lifetime ago, three years ago there was a different type of worry, fear and uncertainty brewing.
August 2017. It was the beginning of hurricane season, and no one was really prepared for Harvey. Urban storm drainage isn’t designed to mitigate that amount of water. Neighborhoods, cities, counties and their residents would experience one of the worst American storms in U.S. natural disaster history.
Even with all the planning and preparation, 40 inches of rain in a few short days in places ill-equipped to handle that volume of water was a disaster waiting to happen. The city of Houston was unprepared as much as the cities of Galveston and Corpus Christi.
Just a few short months after the hurricane hit, funded by the National Science Foundation, we went to the Texas Gulf Coast to set up a research project, train interviewers and deploy them to places all along the coastline. We interviewed over 300 survivors. Their stories were different depending on where they were living when the storm hit or whether they decided to ride the storm out in their homes/apartments or evacuated.
But spending hours listening, and poring over transcripts and surveys, the one common takeaway was no one was prepared for that much water, destruction, particularly in a season when three of the largest hurricanes on record hit back-to-back in succession over a relatively short period of time — Harvey, Irma and Maria.
By themselves these storms were monumental, but combined in succession, they would rewrite U.S. natural disaster history — killing and destroying anything in their paths.
Lives, pets, houses, jobs and communities lost; it was a season of loss for Americans and here we are three years later facing a new season of loss. Did we learn anything? Can we translate what we know about natural disasters and apply it in the current public health disaster? Were we prepared for this pandemic?
Like our preparation for natural disasters, it looks like the foregone conclusion is that we’re not prepared for this health tsunami and we’ll be asking ourselves three years from now the same question. Why don’t we ever learn something from these disasters, natural or man-made?
No matter how worried we are about COVID-19, it’s hurricane season and as storms grow in strength, size and frequency because of the uncertainty that new climate patterns have created, residents are entering into a new season of worry and concern. Some never went back to their house or apartment after Harvey hit because there was nothing to go back to.
Some stayed, rebuilt and are still recovering, and we need to highlight their struggle, celebrate their perseverance and determination, and just pray this is a season of no new natural disasters as we struggle to face the current health disaster that is sweeping through this country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.