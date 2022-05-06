I recently read a letter to the editor where the writer expressed concern about the mentally ill in our criminal justice system. I would like to take this opportunity to inform the readers about the great strides Galveston County has made in how the mentally ill are handled in our criminal justice system.
The Felony Mental Health Specialty Court started in January 2021 with the approval and support of all the district court judges. A specialty court (also referred to as a treatment court) acts as a problem-solving court designed to address the root causes of criminal activity by providing judicially supervised, individualized, evidence-based treatment plans. The plans are designed to accommodate a full range of identified needs while providing structure and guidelines to help participants reach their goals.
The participants, who meet the admission requirements are placed on probation, and monitored by a team consisting of a probation officer, program director, defense attorney, prosecutor, peer support specialist, clinician and judge who hold participants accountable and provide ongoing support.
Together, our goals are to reduce recidivism, improve the quality of life of our participants and better utilize valuable criminal justice and community resources.
A Felony Mental Health Attorney Wheel is being instituted which will consist of a list of attorneys, approved by the judges, who have experience in handling defendants with mental illnesses and exhibit a passion in representing this population. This will improve the quality of representation and the outcomes of these cases.
Galveston County received a grant in 2020 for a Misdemeanor Mental Health Public Defender’s Office. This office consists of a chief attorney, two assistant attorneys, three caseworkers and an administrative assistant. The startup of this office led to the implementation of a Misdemeanor Mental Health Docket with the approval and support of all the county court judges. The docket handles anyone who’s determined to have a serious mental illness and is charged with a Class A or B misdemeanor.
Qualifying defendants on the docket are placed on bond with specialized conditions that require obtaining mental health treatment, taking prescribed medication and any other conditions needed to address the nature of the charge and safety of the community. All defendants on these bonds are supervised and monitored by a probation officer.
In addition, a Gulf Coast Center clinician attends the docket to help connect defendants to the appropriate services. This docket is devised to get low-level offenders the help they need to exit the criminal justice revolving door and become productive citizens.
All these initiatives were made possible with the unwavering support of Judge Mark Henry and Commissioners Stephen Holmes, Ken Clark, Joe Giusti and Darrell Apffel.
Want to help? Justice Forward is a nonprofit that raises funds to pay for a variety of essential support services for clients in and graduates of our specialty courts. Essential services include transitional housing, tuition, counseling and transportation. If you’re interested in donating, please go to justiceforwardtx.org/donate and choose one of the Galveston County Specialty Court options.
