There have been a few wake-up calls in the news about people who didn’t take proper precautions before heading out into the water. Our year-round staff has been busy patrolling, keeping people away from rip currents near the groins and responding to a myriad of beach emergencies.
With some luck, the water will stay cold enough to keep the casual beach visitors out for a couple of months so our crew can rebuild lifeguard towers and take care of all the projects we postponed until the two months we run light patrols.
Of course, we’re still available for emergencies and provide rescue response 24/7.
In the winter, getting out on the water requires more foresight and preparation than during warmer months. A quick dip in the water when you’re a couple of miles from shore can become a serious thing without proper gear. Kayakers, surfers, kite-boarders, stand-up paddlers, etc., should wear the right wetsuit for the specific activity and conditions.
When at all appropriate, it’s a really good idea to not just bring a lifejacket, but to wear it. That way, when the unexpected happens, you’ll be able to float and wait for help long after the cold water prevents swimming.
Sometimes in the winter, and often in the spring, the conditions are ripe for sea fog. This fog can appear all at once or as a white bank that rolls in.
Our Houston/Galveston National Weather Service office, one of the best in the country, is very tuned in to the aquatic environment and puts out all kinds of relevant marine warnings. When we see a big difference between the air and water temperatures, the service might put out a fog advisory, but localized fog can happen without warning.
Rescue workers from all agencies associated with the Galveston Marine Response coalition stay busy during these times when kayakers and boaters get lost in fog in West Bay or San Luis Pass, while the Coast Guard typically handles the offshore area.
Aside from proper attire and a Coast Guard approved lifejacket, there are a few other things you should do before getting on the water, especially during the winter.
First, be sure someone has very specific and accurate information about where you’re going and what times you’ll be out. Having participated in hundreds of searches for people, I can tell you the more accurate a starting point a rescuer has, the more likely they are to locate the missing person.
Make sure your cell phone is charged and in a waterproof case. There are a number of apps that can help you find your way around, but don’t rely on fancy electronics. Be sure you have a backup. A built-in watch compass has gotten me out of a jam more than once, and I personally never go out on the water without wearing it.
Winter on the beach and waterways in our county can be incredible; just be sure and take appropriate safety precautions. And have fun!
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
