There have been a few wake-up calls in the news about people who didn’t take proper precautions before heading out into the water. Our year-round staff has been busy patrolling, keeping people away from rip currents near the groins and responding to a myriad of beach emergencies.

With some luck, the water will stay cold enough to keep the casual beach visitors out for a couple of months so our crew can rebuild lifeguard towers and take care of all the projects we postponed until the two months we run light patrols.

Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.

