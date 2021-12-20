Here we are in the Christmas season when things are supposed to be merry and bright.
So, why is everyone so angry all the time? What’s happening to “peace on Earth, good will to men?”
I’ve tried to think of some way to help everybody be less irate and finally came to the conclusion that since everything everywhere is being powered by the internet, the powers that be must come up with an electronic way to change people’s attitudes.
I think probably most of the people on Earth, with a few scattered remote exceptions, have access to television.
So, the people who run the United Nations, for instance, could enact a law requiring everyone in the world to watch a 30-minute TV show every morning teaching people to be kind and loving and never vindictive or angry.
Watching the program would be required. Nobody could watch the news or their soap operas or game shows or even “Blue Bloods” until they had undergone the morning behavior lesson.
Christians would, of course, base all their teachings on the Bible, telling the story of Jesus, the Son of God, who taught everybody how they should behave before dying on the cross and rising again to save everybody who believed in him from being punished for their sins.
That’s the basic message of Christmas, in case you’ve forgotten.
On late night TV recently, Stephen Colbert, the less likely of all people, was going on and on about the shortages and the ships piled in the harbors and increasing cost of just about everything and how people were stymied about what to do.
And Colbert said, to his live and TV audiences, “I guess we are just going to be left with celebrating the birth of Jesus.” How about that?
In this worldwide television lesson, of course, there would be references appropriate to other believers. Messages from the Torah and the Koran and whatever appropriate religious lessons are available. As long as they reached everyone with the peaceful and loving message.
From a few years back, the Christian young people would be reminded of the “what would Jesus do” message?
They could even resurrect the little bracelets that reminded people of those words.
We certainly wouldn’t advocate throwing out all the symbolic reminders of the season. Keep the gift giving, remembering the gift God gave us and love he shows us, along with the gifts the wise men brought to the little Jesus.
Keep the lights and the Christmas cards and all those funny things out on the lawns of our houses.
But the lessons would help us remember that the lighted houses shouldn’t be in a battle, and the gifts also shouldn’t fuel a competition.
Since we probably can’t get the brainwashing TV show ready for this year, we’re going to have to remember, all on our own, to stop being angry. To remember God intends us to have peace on Earth.
Have a peaceful, merry Christmas and a happy New Year.
(1) comment
"Isn’t there anyone, who knows what Christmas is all about?"
"Sure Charlie Brown, I can tell you what Christmas is all about. Lights please....
And there were in the same country shepherds, abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them! And they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, 'Fear not! For, behold, I bring you tidings of great joy, which shall be to all my people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ, the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you: Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.' And suddenly, there was with the angel a multitude of the Heavenly Hosts praising God, and saying, 'Glory to God in the Highest, and on Earth peace, and good will toward men.'
That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown."
