My conclusion then was that those of us who care about these cats must, after doing all that we can to keep them safe, yield to the wisdom of nature.
Because this discussion targets endangered pets, its conclusion differs. Pets are tame creatures for which we feel a fondness. Losing one to a coyote means grieving the death of a soul that we have cherished.
Some folks tell those worried about coyotes, “Just take your pets inside!” One can almost hear the unsaid sarcastic “Duh, it’s just common sense.”
My neighbors and I know animal control’s advice about eliminating coyote attractants. Some tactics are easy, such as not leaving food out to entice them. But taking some cats inside is impossible.
Many cats lived outdoors peaceably in my neighborhood before a coyote presence emerged. Habituated to outdoor lives, these cats resist being indoors, even at night, getting stressed and intractable there.
Take a sweet calico named Lucy. Her caregivers tried keeping her in after hearing about nearby kills. Lucy wet a bed and wailed for days until they let her out. Yielding to Lucy’s misery, her people worry.
Up the road is Forest, who resists being brought in at night. He’ll sometimes go in but often runs away when called. His caregiver spends much energy trying to keep him safe and worries when he’s not.
Down the same street are Mama, Deedledon and Squeaker, cats left behind by folks who moved. Their present caregiver cannot woo them into her fenced yard or garage. She came here with an established inside-cat family, and the fates of these three worry her.
Another neighbor found remnants of Raisin, her cat of 16 years, after he went missing. She’d had no prior knowledge of island coyotes and was heartbroken.
I recently scooped from the road the ravaged body of my KitKat as two coyotes stood nearby. He had failed to thrive indoors. I buried him in his home soil, not letting the coyotes trot him off. Guilt peppers my grief.
Unless they show aggression toward people, coyotes are here to stay. Those of us with endangered cats must manage our anxiety and dread. What ought we think?
Thoughts of trusting in a greater wisdom may fall short, as do thoughts that, if not taken by a coyote, a cat may die more tragically from accident or illness.
A more realistic but disheartening thought is that hurtful things may happen to our pets as surely as they do to our friends and loved ones. Life holds joy and pain, often in equal measure.
If we embrace life in its fullness, we can stay grateful for the joy that our cats bring. We can remember how lucky we are to have cherished them. We can hold fast to our best memories of their lives as they lived them.
