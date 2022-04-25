A reference from a recent Gean Leonard column about “See the USA in your Chevrolet” led me to an earwig and had me singing that over and over until I finally set it free with another equally obnoxious ditty.
“You’ll wonder where the yellow went, when you brush your teeth with Pepsodent.”
No, you couldn’t possibly remember that, and yet, you do.
Famous people used to write and sing little commercial jingles, which probably made them plenty of money. And made us all plenty crazy.
When I think of jingles, I immediately turn to “Pop, pop, fizz, fizz, oh what a relief it is.”
My favorite of all is usually sung at Christmas time. It features a hillside full of young people singing beautifully. “I’d like to sing the world a song in perfect harmony. I’d like to share the world a Coke and keep it company.” Doesn’t that make you feel happy? It goes on to say, “It’s the real thing.” And it really is, you know.
While thinking up new songs and wondering about their origins, I started wondering if perhaps we started singing commercial messages because we had come up in our tender years singing songs about the life we lived and the things we did.
We all learned how to do stuff from singing about it. Or I think you probably did, if you went to the same sort of kindergarten and first grade that I did. Maybe even that wonderful Sunday school.
We did a song with endless verses, all explaining about life. “This is the way we wash our clothes, brush our teeth, take our naps, walk our dogs, etc., etc.”
That all started out with “Here we go ‘round the mulberry bush” in case you have forgotten.
But we’ve moved away from some of the baby stuff, though I still sing “Mm-mm, good, Mm-mm good” and “Oh, Oh, Spaghetti-Os.”
When all the stores closed, didn’t you miss “I don’t wanna grow up, I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us kid?”
Then there’s the just one-word reminder for those who have a cough. This one is shouted across a mountain. “Riiicoolllaaa.”
We still see the guy in the red shirt who turns up getting praises and gifts from everywhere, but we don’t hear the “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”
We always go to this other reminder: “Nationwide is on your side.”
Does “every kiss begin with K” make you feel romantic?
For a grand finale of ditties we remember, I offer these two, which are brothers, or at least cousins, in the Meyer clan.
“I’d love to be an Oscar Mayer Weiner, that is what I’d really like to be, ‘Cause if I were an Oscar Mayer Weiner, everyone would be in love with me.”
And if that doesn’t make you want to warble, here’s the other: “My bologna has a first name. It’s O-S-C-A-R. My bologna has a second name. It’s M-A-Y-E-R.
“Oh, I love to eat it every day and this is the reason why I say, that Oscar Mayer has a way with B-O-L-O-G-N-A.”
And that’s no baloney.
