Self-licking ice cream cone — this piece of political jargon was coined to describe NASA’s bureaucracy and has come to mean a system whose sole purpose is to perpetuate its own existence and feed itself. The Galveston County Treasurer’s office has become just that — an office that creates value only for the officeholder.
The old saying “couldn’t get elected dog catcher” is often used to joke about a candidate’s lack of popularity. However, the reality is we don’t elect dog catchers. We also don’t elect firemen, engineers, inspectors, and we no longer elect a surveyor.
There’s a fundamental difference in the purpose of civil servants and elected officials. Elected officials are responsible for setting overarching policies and defining strategic goals. Civil servants are trained professionals responsible for the tactical implementation.
Every argument made to justify having an elected treasurer really justifies the need for someone to do the important work, but doesn’t actually speak to the need for an elected position. No city government in Galveston County elects the people that do this work, yet this work gets done. League City has a larger budget than Galveston County, and has no elected treasurer, yet consistently wins awards for financial transparency and excellence.
More importantly, none of these municipalities has fallen for fraudulent schemes that lost half a million dollars of taxpayer money, something that did happen in Galveston County under the eye of the incumbent treasurer.
It’s clear why Jennifer Henderson, president of the County Treasurers Association of Texas, wrote a commentary advocating for the position (“Treasurer vital to efficient, transparent county government,” The Daily News, Jan. 26) — self-preservation is the name of the game for career politicians. Taxpayer-funded lobbyists are actively fighting against the interests of the taxpayers and for larger, less efficient government.
Galveston County has an opportunity to push back against taxpayer-funded lobbyists, shrink government and eliminate waste by electing Hank Dugie. While Dugie cannot individually eliminate this unnecessary position, the Republican legislature is much more likely to put the question of eliminating the position on the ballot if the Republican treasurer supports elimination.
Despite claims of fiscal conservatism, the current treasurer has shown no willingness to eliminate this waste. When the legislature proposed a bill to allow the voters to eliminate the position, the current treasurer testified against it. He didn’t want the voters to have the opportunity to eliminate his gravy train.
If the incumbent truly believed the position was important, and he truly believed in transparency, he would’ve encouraged putting the position on the ballot and would have taken his case to the voters. Instead, he fought to keep the issue off the ballot to protect his own paycheck. Questions the motives of those that are speaking to protect this position.
The example for success exists in city governments which have no issues completing the same duties as those performed by the treasurer with no loss in transparency. Further examples exist in nine other Texas counties where the position has been eliminated.
Let’s follow these examples, let’s stand up to taxpayer-funded lobbyists, demand efficiency, demand transparency and take the first step in dismantling this self-licking ice cream cone.
I urge you to support the candidate that will work to get the position eliminated — Hank Dugie.
