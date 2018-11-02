There are many traits that define a person of character and integrity and honesty. Even though no one is perfect and we all make mistakes, as long as we truthfully strive to achieve these traits you will become that person.
When you make a promise, keep it. When you say you’re going to be there, be there. Even though we’re all selfish at times, do your best to look beyond yourself and truly see the other person. Don’t follow the crowd that intentionally hurt people and will do anything to advance themselves and their agenda.
When you truly seek the truth, you will find it. Seek courage, and you will become courageous. These are just a few things that define a person who’s seeking to become a good person; there are so many more.
It has been said that “there is none good but God,” but if you truly seek the goodness you will find it. Being a good person doesn’t mean you try to be everything to everybody. It doesn’t mean you coddle the victimizers, the murders, and the rapist in hopes they will change their ways.
Being a good person doesn’t mean you gleefully take abuse hoping the victimizer will change; it means you will make a stand and fight if need be. A good and courageous person protects his family, country and way of life.
In the battle to form this great nation, the people were defined by courage and individualism — not communism and socialism. Where’s the courage in having your hand out to receive whatever an elitist and arrogant government decides you need — like everybody else in line. In America, you have the opportunity to climb that mountain, test the waters of life, and fight the battle of your choosing, and we must keep it that way.
That’s why these midterm elections are so very important, if we’re to keep this nation moving forward and build on its successes.
Sen. Ted Cruz has shown his true colors and they run deep; red, white and blue. They don’t fade, and they don’t falter. Cruz has been fighting elitist career politicians and entrenched bureaucrats from the beginning — on both sides of the aisle — he has called them the Washington cartel.
After a hard fought and sometimes nasty presidential campaign, he showed his true character and integrity by putting his feelings aside and continues to work for what he believes is best for this nation. He’s a great asset to the president.
So, get out and vote. After this latest fiasco (the confirmation hearings) displayed by the Democrats (at the national level), it proves the Democrats will say or do anything to keep or gain power.
They will say or do anything to destroy a person regardless of the evidence if it promotes their agenda. Is the Democratic Party losing its once noble soul? You be the judge. The choice should be easy; vote Republican.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.