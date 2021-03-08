St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to the country’s founding. With large parties discouraged this year because of COVID-19, 2021 celebrations may look a little different across the country.
However, one aspect of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will remain: alcohol consumption, which is why it’s important to remember: “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.”
It’s imperative to plan ahead for a sober designated driver if consuming alcoholic beverages. To help keep local communities safe, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to spread the message about the dangers of drunken driving: Even one drink can be one too many.
I understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, and I want our community members to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, but I also want to impress upon everyone the importance of safe driving. If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you, and your friends, home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.”
During St. Patrick’s Day weekend alone in 2019, more than 3 out of 5 (63 percent) crash fatalities involved a drunken driver. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period. Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.
Party with a planBefore even heading out, it’s vital to plan ahead. Be honest about drinking: Know whether alcohol will be consumed or not. Follow these ideas to ensure that all partygoers stay safe:
• Remember: It’s never OK to drink and drive. Even after only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
• If available, use the community’s sober ride program.
• If a suspected drunken driver is spotted on the road, contact local law enforcement.
• Have a friend who has been drinking and is about to drive? Take their keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.
Editor’s note: St. Patrick’s Day is March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.