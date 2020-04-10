Closing Galveston beaches completely was a big step. It was taken to reduce potential exposure to the coronavirus since people’s behavior wasn’t changing quickly enough to minimize the spread of the virus. Continued complete prohibition of beach access is unnecessary and potentially unhealthy for our community.
Studies have proven that being in nature reduces stress and contributes to emotional and physical well-being — including reducing blood pressure, heart rate and muscle tension. Exercising in a natural environment provides an inexpensive medicine for the health of the community. If we behave responsibly, we can have our “prescription” of beaches and (partially) close them, too.
I believe that all the public beach parking in Galveston should remain closed for the duration of the pandemic. The stairways into the beach should stay cordoned off as well, as many (potentially unwashed) hands could touch handrails and spread contagion. Entry points should be only at the jetties and sloped entryways where there’s nothing to touch. Some beaches around the country have prohibited chairs, beach umbrellas, tents and required social distancing. This is a good idea for here, too.
David Collins, councilman of District 3, proposed limiting beach hours. If the beaches were open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; sunrise, sunsets, the sea-breeze and the sand could be enjoyed at the ocean. People could go to the beach for a healthful dose of nature but not visit the beach for an all-day outing.
We, in Galveston, could follow guidelines like these in consideration of the welfare of our neighbors. Partial access to the beach can help preserve the mental and physical health of our community.
The intentions of the Galveston City Council were noble when they ordered complete closure. The continued closure is unnecessarily stringent. Texas protects Gulf Coast beach access in its constitution (Art. 1, Sec. 33). Also, Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order “does not prohibit people from ... engaging in physical activity like jogging or bicycling, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.”
In other words, “stay separate to protect each other.” There’s plenty of space on the beach to abide by 6-foot rule and safeguard each other’s health.
“Access to natural environments for physical activity should be protected and promoted as a contribution to protecting and improving population mental health,” Richard Mitchell said.
One of Galveston’s best ways to stay in physical and mental health is a visit to the beach for exercise and play. This is possible with social distancing guidelines in place and with reduced hours and access points.
We need this safe outdoor space for activity on this island — since schools, playgrounds and other entertainment venues and gyms are all closed. Let’s protect our residents and each other properly without causing a secondary health crisis.
