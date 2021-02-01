At least once a week, I have to say to somebody, “I am a word person. Not a numbers person.” And that is very true.
I could never work as a checker or a cashier because I would never be able to make change.
I seldom bid a grand slam in bridge because I can never remember how many points it takes before you can dare to do that.
But I have run across a new listing that involves numbers as words, and that sounds like it’s right up my alley.
As long as my alley doesn’t involve strikes and spares and their numbers.
The countdown of words with numbers, courtesy of Merriam-Webster, begins with “hang ten” and ends with “one-horse town.” You get the idea.
Hang ten is what you’re doing when you have all your toes draped over the front edge of a surfboard. The back of the board needs to be in the water so the water will hold it down. To begin learning, they say, you have to hang five.
Then there is “cloud nine.” This comes from the nine classes of angels in Christian cosmology. The top order, the ninth, are the seraphim on the ninth cloud, the one closest to God. To be on cloud nine is a feeling of elation.
You also may consider “dressed to the nines” and “the whole nine yards.”
You know where you are if you’re “behind the eight ball.” A bad place to be. You don’t need to play pool to know that, but it helps.
Seven is a popular and lucky number There are the seven seas, seven days of the week, seven continents, seven wonders of the world and the seven deadly sins.
Then we come to “sixes and sevens.” The writers think this comes from playing with dice. To bet on a “a cinque and sice,” a five and a six, is a risky bet. Cinque and sice became six and seven. That’s a person in confusion.
Then there is six pack, referring not only to a pack of bottles or cans, but to a sublime torso.
I used to shop at a “five and dime” store. If you’re old enough, you did, too.
That store sold inexpensive items. Think of Curtis’ in La Marque. I got beautiful cups and saucers there for a collection.
If you follow baseball, you know a “four bagger.” That’s a home run.
If you loved Franklin Delano Roosevelt, you remember the “four freedoms” of speech and religion, freedom from want and freedom from fear.
For three, there’s a “three-ring circus,” the real thing, or something wild and confusing.
And don’t forget “three sheets to the wind.” The sheets were not sails, but ropes attached to them. If they got loose, the ship wobbled around like a drunk.
Something “two bit” is cheap and petty. A two-bit town. A two-bit thief.
Also, two cents worth isn’t much of an opinion offered. To do something in two shakes is ASAP.
Lastly, we have “one-armed bandit” and “one fell swoop.” This is like a hawk, swooping in to do damage or to take your last quarter.
And like the “one-trick pony,” I’ve exhausted my space with my only talent. Just words, words, words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.