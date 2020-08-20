Wading up to the wooden steps through the muddy water that smelled faintly of sewage, I laid my rescue board on the top of the porch and pounded on the front door. A woman came out and tried to hand me a midsized flat screened TV, followed by three children all carrying pretty random objects and wearing small backpacks.
They looked forlornly at the roiling clouds and the Water World landscape. Over the howling wind, we had what would be a pretty funny conversation in retrospect about how I didn’t have a truck, boat or helicopter, as we negotiated what could and could not be carried on a rescue board as we waded the six blocks to dry land.
There’s a huge division between who’s prepared and who isn’t when our normal society is disrupted. I’m not saying that we should all be “preppers” or be ready for a zombie apocalypse, but all of us should be ready for the little bumps that come along if possible.
Our society is built on a tenuous house of cards. Our food has to be transported from far away daily, our water piped in, and many of us are a paycheck or two away from defaulting on car or house payments.
Those of us who choose to live on the Gulf Coast live in a wonderful place — but are especially vulnerable. It only takes about a 5-foot tide to start closing off roads and to back up drainage. A couple more feet mixed with a little rain and many of us are locked into our houses or worse.
When storms come and the surf gets bigger than about 3- to 4-feet, we’re looking at strong rip currents near structures and all along the beaches, huge tidal shifts that affect the ends of the island, and dangerous troughs and holes real close to shore. When that’s mixed with high tides, waves can destroy dunes and bulkheads and close off roads.
That’s not really a surprise, but what always amazes me is how quickly this stuff affects the land to the point that it keeps people from being able to move around. And once roads start getting sketchy, evacuation becomes difficult.
As we enter the peak period of storm season, we should all be really aware of how quickly things get out of hand, particularly for the next month. It’s always better to be over-prepared and to leave early when these storms happen. If you have the resources, plan on three or four trips a year that you take with short notice.
Have your plan in place, emergency bags packed with the things you can’t do without, and everything as ready as it can be. That four-hour trip to safety can be much longer and riskier if you wait till the last minute. We have great resources between the National Weather Service and our local, state and national governmental groups. Follow their advice and prepare now, before the crisis hits.
