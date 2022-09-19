Do you worry about memory loss? I do.
I am this year’s event chair for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will locally take place Oct. 8.
Do you worry about memory loss? I do.
I am this year’s event chair for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will locally take place Oct. 8.
I’m walking again this year and will continue to walk until there is a cure.
Those of us who have our memory intact cannot begin to imagine the sense of alienation, fear and frustration of being lost, feeling abandoned, becoming a stranger in our own home, surrounded by family we no longer recognize, and having the words but not being able to speak them.
And the guilt because no one wants to be a burden to those we love.
Or, the frustration we as caregivers have because we cannot provide enough comfort for our loved ones. There are no hugs big enough to assuage their fear.
I walk because of my Mom. She was a wonderful woman but her bouts with dementia deprived her of a good deal of enjoyment during the last years of her life.
I watched her disappear right before my eyes, and there was nothing that I could do.
Each of us is getting older. I am sure you have a tinge of worry about Alzheimer’s every time you forget someone’s name, misplace an item, forget why you went into a room, or just have brain fog. I do.
Every day I read about new research, new understandings and new theories.
I believe it deep in my bones that a cure, a way to prevent or postpone the onset of dementia is within our reach.
This is why I walk.
Here are four alarming facts: 1 in 3 seniors will die with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia; dementia related illnesses kill more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined; African Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease as older white Americans; and almost two thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s disease are women.
Please learn more about how you can form a team, contribute to a team or just walk with me at 8 a.m. Oct. 8 on Stewart Beach.
I hope to see you there.
Every dollar raised makes a difference in this fight. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s disease and other neuro-degenerative diseases!
For more information 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website.
Leah Finkelstein Suhler is the event chairwoman and assistant governor coordinator for Rotary District 5910 and a past-president of The Rotary Club of Galveston.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.