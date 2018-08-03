Now that the city of Galveston has addressed some of the pedestrian crossing issues in the 5200 block of Seawall Boulevard, perhaps it’s time to address some of the other safety issues.
Here’s what happens at most intersections east of 61st Street:
The walk signal goes on and immediately flashes “21,” the number of seconds pedestrians have to cross five traffic lanes and two parking lanes. However, at the same time that the walk signal is flashing, cars are turning left onto Seawall Boulevard. In other words, traffic doesn’t stop even when pedestrians are in the crosswalk, essentially making pedestrians compete against motorists to cross the street. How safe is this?
Another problem with crosswalk signaling on the seawall is citywide: many of the signals malfunction not long after being installed. The new signal mechanisms are supposed to provide audible feedback to let pedestrians know that the signal button is working. Unfortunately, this feature often stops working within months of installation.
And then there’s the problem of distances between crosswalks. There are no crosswalks between 39th and 29th streets, a distance of about eight-tenths of a mile. It’s a certainty that the city wouldn’t inconvenience motorists by making them walk nearly a mile to a parking lot, so why is it OK to inconvenience pedestrians?
Also, eastbound traffic doesn’t stop at the same time that westbound traffic stops on Seawall Boulevard. This is dangerous for pedestrians, who expect traffic from both directions to stop simultaneously. This wouldn’t be so bad if there were signage to inform them of this perplexing arrangement. But there isn’t. Wouldn’t it improve safety to install signage warning pedestrians of this situation?
Of course, walking or cycling on the north side of the boulevard is dangerous by any definition. Vehicles move in and out of scores of businesses, the drivers often looking only one way for an opening to enter traffic.
And then there are the motorists who exit parking lots as if they are race tracks. There are few signs reminding motorists to look both ways or to even to be aware of the presence of pedestrians and cyclists. Most of the exits entering Seawall Boulevard have no stop signs, unlike at island shopping centers, which uniformly have stop signs where the exits intersect roadways. Signage to remind motorists to watch for pedestrians should be a no-brainer.
None of the above will come as a surprise to anyone who spends time on the seawall. It’s a shame that a city that spends millions promoting itself as a tourist destination spends so little effort promoting safety on one of its busiest streets.
Great letter!! My sentiments exactly.
