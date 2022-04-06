I met Sam Collins III in 2018 when he was acting as a consultant for prison activist Reginald Moore and other residents of Fort Bend County, who were fighting for a proper memorialization of the remains of the 95 victims of the convict leasing system that were uncovered at a Fort Bend Independent School District construction site on former prison property.
Throughout the protracted negotiations with the Fort Bend Independent School District and the city of Sugar Land, I was impressed with Collins’ extensive historical knowledge and his insight into the politics of memorialization.
I’ve followed his career with interest all the way through to his involvement with the Juneteenth Legacy Project.
After reading “The Color of Abolition; How a Printer, a Prophet, and a Contessa Moved a Nation” by Linda Hirshman, I had to recommend the book to Collins.
The book should be required reading for everyone involved in the changing arena of memorialization in our time. Hirshman shows how Maria Weston Chapman (the Contessa), scion of a wealthy family and leading abolitionist in her own right, tried to control both William Lloyd Garrison (the Printer) and Frederick Douglass (the Prophet) from her position of power in Boston society.
In addition to exploring the causes of the ultimate break between Douglass and Garrison, Hirshman examines both the moral and political wings of the abolitionist movement in depth and exposes the behind-the-scenes intrigues — the efforts to control the abolitionist agenda, manipulate the purse strings, and undermine the power of Douglass himself — that threatened to derail the movement that changed the course of United States history.
Collins liked the book.
His reaction to “The Color of Abolition” is worth sharing: “Progressive movements still have challenges. History can repeat itself when those in power seek to control those actually doing the work and they can slow down progress to a pace they are comfortable with. Galveston has a great opportunity with Juneteenth to push this country forward.”
History doesn’t have to be an endless cycle. The legacy of Juneteenth can be the opening of the path to “absolute equality” written in General Order No. 3 by Maj. Frederick Emery in Galveston under Commanding Officer U.S. Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.