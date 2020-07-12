It pays to check your facts before you offer an incorrect opinion, especially in a critical time period such as the Galveston County open protest property tax period. With deference to Marcus Faubion’s years as a practicing attorney (“Binding arbitration is a no-win situation,” The Daily News, June 13-14), in response to my commentary ("Binding arbitration is a great option for taxpayers,” The Daily News, June 11), he obviously has never been a party to or a participant in a Texas property tax arbitration, which belies his incorrect statements.
My commentary specifically refers only to Texas property tax arbitrations, not to commercial arbitrations, although I also disagree with his comments with respect to commercial arbitrations.
Texas law (Property Tax Code, Chapter 41 and Texas Arbitration Act, Sections 171.001 - 171.098) and the comptroller’s rules and regulations (Sections 9.4251 - 9.4266) provide specific laws, guidelines and policies exclusively for Texas property tax arbitrations. These provisions differ significantly from the commercial arbitration rules to which Faubion presumably is referring.
Binding arbitration is much cheaper than litigation. The most that a taxpayer can lose in a property tax arbitration is the deposit, typically $450 to $500 for a residence homestead. District court litigation will cost thousands of dollars in filing fees, expert testimony and attorney’s fees and will take years to resolve. Secondly, a homeowner can, and oftentimes does, represent himself or herself in the arbitration proceeding. I have served as arbitrator in numerous Texas property tax arbitrations where the homeowner has presented the case successfully against the central appraisal district, without the need for an attorney or property tax consulting firm.
Next, the comptroller’s office appoints the arbitrator, so there is no stacked deck or bias, and the arbitrator’s fee is set by statute to range from $400 for a residence homestead appraised at $500,000 or less to $1,500 for a commercial property appraised at more than $3 million and less than $5 million.
Binding arbitration is an excellent remedy for homeowners who do not prevail before the appraisal review board. I wholeheartedly encourage homeowners and taxpayers to investigate and pursue binding arbitration.
