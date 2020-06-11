Often the maxim, “Pull yourself up by the bootstraps” is a figurative indictment of black and brown folks’ work ethic in the United States. However, as a black man, I have long questioned the logic, inquiring as to how we can pull ourselves up if we are never allowed to have any boots?
Admittedly, this opinion piece may be the most challenging commentary I will ever write. Not because it is intellectually cumbersome, albeit because, as a black man, I am aware of the dangers of espousing my sentiments. Nonetheless, it isn’t just this narrative that makes me pensive; it is my daily experience as a minority that scares me when considering the obdurate treatment African Americans have historically received in this country. Of which is not solely synonymous with police reform.
Similarly, it is the inequitable policies such as unemployment, under-employment, mass incarceration, redlining (discriminatory practice in home lending), lack of access to health care and educational disparities that catalyze the “enough is enough” movement.
Additionally, the black experience in America isn’t just crippled by law and policy. It is to wonder why we are the only African American in our respective offices. It is the palpable fear we feel while applying for a job in which we are qualified. It is to question whether we should answer the race question on applications. If interviewed, will we be selected on merit? Or will it be rejected because we were not a “cultural fit?”
Furthermore, in the rare cases where blacks are in any position of authority, we are often criticized for the most mundane of issues. My examples include being criticized for having a master’s degree and not noticing a grammatical error in an internal memo a white colleague wrote. Additionally, I’ve been responsible for oversight of multimillion-dollar budgets and walked into meetings with government executives only to be asked if I am the intern from individuals I met multiple times prior.
I’ve served on all-white social service committees making decisions on behalf of majority-minority communities where white colleagues suggested that “many in these communities are taking advantage of the system,” when data on our desk indicated the opposite.
To that end, discriminatory policies, persistent micro-aggression and the essential need for black and brown bodies to self-regulate are exhausting. Consequently, recent events in the United States concerning race have reached an inflection point. Now, the seemingly perilous experience of living while black is on trial, and black and brown folks need allies to fight against injustice and to achieve equality.
Minorities are not menacing animals; we are humans deserving of the unalienable right to be treated equally under God and to exercise our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
With this intention, let’s start anew by speaking to one another with love and compassion. And when we all begin to understand the visceral emotions of minorities and our everyday lived experiences then, and only then, will we become an equitable society.
