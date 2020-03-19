It seems like the coronavirus has taken over our lives. It has already affected us at a pretty profound level even before most of us knows anyone who has contracted it. Even on the beach there’s quite a lot of uncertainty, as we don’t really have a feel as to how schools being out or converting to online learning, and closure of businesses, will affect crowds and the demands they may or may not place on our lifeguard, park, maintenance and security staffing.
We are, however, fortunate to have a competent set of public officials in the city and county. We, like many others, are provided with an abundance of relevant information and clear direction, which takes away some of the uncertainty about how to make good decisions in our piece of the pie.
Within the beach patrol, we’re not only concerned with the safety of the people that use the beach and associated structures, but also for our employees and entire safety net. In a job like this, there isn’t an option to work remotely. This falls into both the actual protection of our employees/volunteers and into the perception of parents and potential lifeguards, junior guards, Wave Watchers, Survivor Support Network Volunteers, etc.
Our highest priority is the safety and security of our people. We understand that those who protect the public must first be protected, and we are making every effort to ensure our staff’s safety from the threat of the coronavirus.
We’ve come up with a detailed list of policy changes that we’ve enacted through the crisis. In addition to all the normal stuff you’ve been hearing, here are a few of the modifications specific to our world, so you can see the types of changes we’re making:
• Guards will report directly to towers, and trucks will bring radios and bags directly to them.
• Supervisors will wipe the radios down when giving and receiving to/from guards each day.
• Hand-sanitizing stations will be set up just outside of the beach patrol headquarters. All employees and the general public are required to clean their hands before entering the office.
• Vehicles will be cleaned/sanitized daily.
• Any physical contact with public outside of the ocean should be done using appropriate protective gear.
• Classroom training is reduced to the greatest extent possible but will allow for students to sit a minimum of 7 feet apart at all times.
• Supervisors will sterilize tower rails daily at end of shift.
• Supervisors in trucks will be partnered with the same person to the greatest extent possible.
• Supervisors will go straight to zones and are no longer required to go to headquarters to clock in. Guards will be clocked in and out remotely, so they will not need to go to headquarters.
• All assignments for towers or units will be communicated electronically, so there is no need to go to lifeguard headquarters.
• Group activities are canceled or postponed.
Our goal is to compartmentalize our people as much as possible. The worst scenario for the beachgoers is if a large portion of the staff was unable to work all at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.