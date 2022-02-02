Stewart Beach public-private partnership definition: a highfalutin financial concoction created by the Park Board of Trustees to use other people’s money — in this case acres of Galveston’s public beach — to trade for a new Stewart Beach pavilion.
Because the park board believes a new pavilion will increase its revenue, why shouldn’t the park board use some of its own money to maintain and restore the current pavilion? For a few million more they could upgrade the facility. The park board budget is $17 million a year.
In 2019, the city council opposed spending $25 million to build a new Stewart Beach pavilion because it couldn’t be economically justified.
So, how do we make the Stewart Beach Pavilion more beautiful and attractive to tourists that we assume will generate more revenue from the beach operation, and will make the beach-going experience more pleasurable?
With that assumption, how can we pay for it? The current thinking of the park board is to trade the public beach for money to tear down the old pavilion and build anew.
The other option is to restore the current pavilion. The pavilion hasn’t been properly maintained since Hurricane Ike, saving the park board hundreds of thousands of dollars. Now they complain that to bring it up to current standards it will cost them approximately $800,000.
Their plan is to spend at least $4 million to tear down the current pavilion and then another $20 million to build anew. City council wisely turned the park board down. Therefore, our real estate developer wannabes, i.e. the park board, have come up with this fancy but complicated, public-private partnership idea.
The current pavilion was well constructed in the 1950s and has withstood all the hurricanes thrown at it since, proving it’s one of the strongest structures on the island. That’s why it will cost at least $4 million to tear it down.
David Watson, one of Galveston’s premier restoration architects, currently renovating the Falstaff Brewery, wrote an excellent guest column (“Stewart Beach Pavilion should be saved, not demolished,” The Daily News, March 27, 2021) that points out the virtues of renovating the current pavilion. He and others state:
• Renovation saves the city considerable money, say $25 million in cash or the equivalent value of a natural beach asset.
• Galveston has a rich history of renovation. Look at the Pleasure Pier, which was renovated and brought back to life.
• Recycling is good for the environment. On the other hand, a new building would have an extremely large carbon footprint.
• Park board is a proven master at getting grants. Lately, $50 million for sand, I believe. Grant money should be available for this environmentally friendly restoration.
• Park board should get creative by embracing Galveston’s idea of reuse and transform. This would boost the idea of Galveston as an environmentally conscious destination.
Let’s keep our public beaches public, and let’s use the city’s park board resources and talents to restore, maintain and update the Stewart Beach pavilion.
