The history and accomplishments of the great state of Texas and the settlement of the American West are remarkable stories.
And nowhere are they better conveyed than at The Bryan Museum, located on our own historic Galveston Island.
Now celebrating its fourth year, we continue to appreciate the collection that J. P. Bryan has assembled over his lifetime. But more than that, we appreciate the investment he has made by locating his collection here in Galveston.
And for the architecture lovers among us, we appreciate the remarkable renovation and conversion of the former 1895 Galveston Orphans Home into a gorgeous and quite comfortable home for the museum.
The Bryan Museum presents the history of Texas and the American West in an inspirational way, with the goal of creating informed and engaged residents who are better equipped to see the challenges of the 21st century.
By transforming historical education through compelling stories and the chance to see a world class collection, the museum elevates the importance of our shared history as a source of wisdom and guidance for our educational institutions, our communities and ourselves.
That’s why we’re so happy to be a part of The Bryan’s Gala Weekend of events Friday through Sunday. It’s an opportunity for us to bring folks together to support the educational efforts of The Bryan Museum.
An already sold out event on Saturday evening will provide a much needed financial support to the museum’s education program. But on Friday evening and during the day Sunday, we’re looking to the Galveston community to help celebrate the museum being here on our shores.
On Friday evening, the museum will have a gala weekend preview party. We hope you’ll join J. P. and Mary Jon Bryan and our Galveston Host Committee in launching our weekend of activities. All funds raised support the museum’s captivating exhibits and help sustain its ongoing educational and outreach programs. The museum presents a well told and remarkably inspiring history of Texas and the American West worth preserving.
Friday’s event, with advance tickets of $100, will include open galleries, Galveston-centric auction items, live music by Sparky’s Jazz Band, Midnight Rotations, and Maria Thorne. A great selection of auction items will also be available. The museum and gardens will be open, and we’ll have cocktails and passed hors d’hoeuvres throughout the evening. It’ll be a wonderful opportunity to be with friends and to celebrate our Galveston community.
On Sunday, the museum will offer open admission Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at no charge for the Galveston community to enjoy. We hope you’ll take the opportunity to take children to the museum that day and open their minds to the rich heritage that belongs to all of us. And to celebrate the museum’s fourth anniversary on Galveston Island.
To learn about the museum’s ongoing programming and events, or to purchase tickets to the gala weekend kick off party, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org.
