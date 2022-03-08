I began my career as a consulting statistician on a study with Dr. Allen Steere. He had been contacted by the epidemiological intelligence officer assigned to the state health department.
They were concerned about an outbreak of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis occurring near Lyme, Connecticut.
Steere conducted interviews with the families of 39 children affected by the disease. Later he conducted serologic tests and subsequently identified the bacterium responsible for the disease enabling its treatment with antibiotics. His research led to effective treatments for infections.
As the Lyme disease diagnosis became widely accepted, it also became more nonspecific for a variety of syndromes ranging from chronic fatigue syndrome to hypochondria. Steere recognized that patients were being misdiagnosed and subjected to worthless treatment regimens.
This led advocates of a “Four Week Treatment” regime to attack Steere, including even death threats by patients and advocacy groups.
It seems little has changed. Today, epidemiologists and virologists have clearly identified prophylactic mechanisms for COVID-19. We know that masking, distancing, washing, and avoiding groups will suppress the spread of the virus.
The best prevention remains vaccination to reduce hospitalizations and death. Yet, both conspiracy advocates and social media leaders continue to spread false information.
It's extraordinary that a remark by a former president led to dozens of cases of bleach poisoning. The use of an unproven therapy on nursing home residents has led to a budding political career.
A physician who believes space alien DNA is used in medical treatments and fled a malpractice lawsuit in a neighboring state is considered creditable by some Texans.
Public health has always been political because it works to affect public policy for the populace. This sometimes threatens people’s livelihoods.
Examples include Ignaz Semmelweis, who advocated washing to reduce maternal mortality, but obstetricians objected that this introduced annoying delays in medical practice.
Henrik Ibsen tells the dramatic story of a doctor trying to shut down a spa that is contaminated. The doctor’s brother, the mayor, is more concerned about the town’s economy than the health of the people.
Initially the editor of the town paper agrees with the doctor, but because of the threat of financial ruin he decides not to publish the doctor’s letter. The doctor presents his findings in a public forum.
Subsequently, he's attacked and his house burned.
Recently, two Danish economists and a Johns Hopkins economist prepared a working paper questioning the efficacy of economic shutdowns in preventing deaths.
While the paper isn't based on medical or public health science and hasn't been reviewed, its findings were picked up and discussed by national and local media.
What began while a president negotiated a trade deal and exploded while he pursued a cynical political agenda, has led to millions of hospitalizations and the shortening of hundreds of thousands of American lives.
Solutions require a willingness to accept proven science. But as has been the case in so many public health crises, we've sacrificed rationality in the pursuit of personal gain.
(1) comment
"It's extraordinary that a remark by a former president led to dozens of cases of bleach poisoning.
The " former president" NEVER suggested people use bleach.
Liberal Politifact states, "No, Trump didn’t tell Americans infected with the coronavirus to drink bleach".
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/jul/11/joe-biden/no-trump-didnt-tell-americans-infected-coronavirus/
In the Corona Virus Press Conference, President Trump NEVER said "bleach".
Who suggested he did?
"And when it comes to COVID-19, after months of doing nothing, other than predicting the virus would disappear, or maybe if you drank bleach you may be okay, Trump has simply given up," said Biden, who delivered his remarks at a metalworks factory near his hometown of Scranton.
Now Biden is senile. What's your excuse, Dan Freeman?
President Trump NEVER made a remark about bleach. Here's the transcript.
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/donald-trump-coronavirus-press-conference-transcript-april-23
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.