Let’s play “pretend.” For this game, pretend your opponent is the United States.
Need help getting into the role? Imagine you’re part of the autocratic government of another country. For as long as you can remember, the United States has been the most powerful country on earth, by most measures. It’s had the strongest economy, the mightiest military and many other nations as partners through a remarkable set of trade and mutual defense agreements.
While imperfect, its political system has been inclusive.
To a substantial degree, its educational system and economic opportunities are open to everyone. Its citizens can voice beliefs and opinions without fear of government persecution. For generations, many less fortunate around the world have looked to the United States with longing and admiration. As part of your nation’s ruling elite, you’re envious. You want to hold your own against the United States and, ideally, expand your country’s influence abroad. But how can you dethrone the United States as world leader?
First, forget about becoming more like the United States. Your regime cannot tolerate freedom of expression. You certainly won’t subordinate your power structure to the will of the general public. Your nation lacks the resources to compete with the United States economically. It can build up its military, but outright war would be suicidal for your own country.
But perhaps there are ways to weaken the United States from within. You could sow division among its people, so that they no longer trust their neighbors, leaders, or institutions. How? Find ways to spread false or inflammatory information as “fact.” Masquerade behind bogus online identities. Influence the “influencers.” Gamble on their not questioning the source’s identity or credibility or whether it might serve a hostile interest. Then count on Americans believing anything they read or hear, so long as it reinforces their biases or nurtures their fears. Even if they find you out, pride will keep many from acknowledging they were duped.
As for the friends and admirers of the United States around the world, the same strategy could lead Americans to tolerate real or threatened abandonment of the agreements under which so many, including the United States, have prospered. Then the rest of the world will no longer be certain they take the United States at its word.
An isolated, distrustful, and distrusted America can’t lead. You win!
Oh, you don’t like this game? Sorry, it has been, and is being, played by our opponents, with considerable success. Perhaps you’d rather play on the side of the United States? So do I. Are our choices complicated? Absolutely! Some compare complex situations like this to a game of chess.
Yet the question is, what — or who — moves the pieces? Most of us don’t enjoy being pawns, certainly not pawns played by the opposing side. But we can be knights, capable of changing directions on the game board. To do so, we — and the leaders we elect — must properly distinguish fact from fiction, and friends from adversaries. That would be a game-changer! Isn’t America worth the effort?
