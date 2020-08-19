America began its journey as an exceptional and great nation in 1776. The Constitution and the Bill of Rights were born. Exceptional terms as “All men are created equal” and “the pursuit of happiness,” were coined. The Founding Fathers were forming the very foundation of a way of life the world had never seen.
The birth of this nation came at a time when empire building, slavery and unequal treatment of women were the norm. Conquer or be conquered was the way of the world.
The Founding Father’s with their break from the “Tyranny of England” and the forging of these documents paved the way for the beginning of the end of these behaviors.
With their forming of the government they achieved a very exceptional set of “checks and balances” to help curb corruption and the possibility of domination of the government of the very people who created it.
America formed a foundation where regardless of birth, a person has an opportunity to become a success in life and achieve happiness. Even though we’re created equal, we all know each of us is different. Through circumstances and choices we achieved different levels of success and happiness; in fact, people’s ideas of success and happiness differ greatly. “Opportunity often comes dressed in coveralls and looks like work.”
Any person who has achieved a degree of success and happiness, especially those who have come from poor beginnings, which is most of us, know it just didn’t happen. It was a direct result of hard work, sound choices, self sacrifice and perseverance.
Capitalism, entrepreneurship and freedom produced the most prosperous and robust economy the world has ever seen (this helps with pursuit of happiness). Are there unwanted by products of capitalism such as greed and selfishness? Yes. We see it every day; but those are human weaknesses that should be personally overcome.
Freedom of the press and freedom of speech are two of our greatest freedoms, but you cannot have or maintain freedom without responsibility and restraint or you risk descending into anarchy (as we have seen recently). Our institutions such as the press and/or media need to be held to a high standard. Is it true? Is it helpful? Is it necessary? Does it perpetuate our way of life? Can it be just true news?
Sadly, the press and media have fallen into an agenda driven, let’s make an opinionated story mess. It’s sad that many people of this time love to drink from the cup of an exceptional and prosperous America yet want to constantly degrade America and wallow in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.