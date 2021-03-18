The city of Galveston is celebrating Sunshine Week and the ways we hold ourselves accountable through transparency and open communication. We agree that an open government is a good government.
National Sunshine Week, March 14 through 20, has been celebrated since 2005 and is a national initiative launched by the American Society of News Editors, now News Leaders Association, to highlight the importance of open government and freedom of information at all levels of government.
The primary components of that include public meetings, public records and public information available.
The city of Galveston has long used services to stream public meetings online for those who couldn’t attend in person. However, the pandemic prompted changes and challenges to the way we conduct the public’s business both safely and openly. The city of Galveston has been holding online meetings since April of last year.
We’ve evolved throughout this process to maintain public engagement and allow residents to follow meetings online and on our public access channel even while in-person attendance is restricted. This has resulted in more meetings being broadcast each month and allowed for the public to call in via video conferencing to participate in the meeting.
In recent years, the city moved to an online database for public information requests, which helps streamline the process and deliver records to the public more quickly and efficiently. Just by the numbers, we’ve processed 1,340 public information requests from March 1, 2020, to March 1, 2021.
The city established an executive-level Community Outreach Department to strengthen communication with the public and the city’s involvement in civic groups and organizations. During the period from March 2020 to March 2021, we’ve published more than 350 community news releases and more than 1,200 social media posts.
These are among the ways we keep the public informed about city business that affects the community, in addition to public meetings and city staff’s involvement in community groups. We’ve also in recent years started publishing all financial documents on the city’s website at galvestontx.gov/financialtransparency in easy-to-follow formats.
Additionally, we’ve responded to more than 750 media requests. We respect the role news organizations, such as The Galveston County Daily News, play in strengthening our society.
To learn more about national Sunshine Week, visit www.newsleaders.org.
