Once upon a time, I thought that if I had not become a newspaper person, then I would have liked to be an interior decorator.
I think most of us, except for those with big enough bucks to hire a decorator, have assumed that job in our own houses and done pretty well at it.
At least, I thought I did. Still think so.
There were those who would disagree. They would be among the committee members responsible every year for decorating such showplaces at the Davison Home. A part of the annual Christmas project of the Texas City Heritage Association. This year’s is Dec. 11.
I like to call it the Hysterical Society.
Anyway, they’re really talented folks, like Sherlyn Linton and Jo Anne Hackbarth, would gather the clan, unpack the boxes and start making miracles. My contribution would be to follow orders, ever exacting, like “hang this there” and “drape that here.” If I embarked on a design of my own, it was a mistake.
But homebound beauty was another thing and I really enjoyed combining colors, matching drapes and couch patterns and generally making magic wherever I waved my wand.
When I sold my house, it was attractive to the buyers, apparently, and that reflected my innate talents, I thought.
Today, in my much smaller apartment digs, decoration has been simpler, but I am still happy with it.
My place is basically an art museum.
I have proudly collected paintings from talented local people, and I love them all.
I have an original Odette Ruben watercolor. It’s of a shrimp boat berthed along the south side of the Texas City Dike, with what was then Monsanto in the background. I bought it in a silent auction at the Texas City Museum. I managed to beat out Chuck Doyle, mayor at the time, who had to leave — thank goodness.
On other walls I have two Willie Dee Criss pictures that I also love.
One is of a huge dragonfly that features some iridescent paint that is interesting. I don’t know what the other one is supposed to be, because I did not get to check with Willie Dee about it. It looks like a hurricane that is dropping tornadoes. Or waterspouts. Also interesting.
I have pictures done at various ages by some of my grandchildren. I have a plaque bought for me by my son, which reads “Fear not tomorrow. God is already there.”
I have a photo printed on brown paper of a roseate spoonbill. I bought it at the annual art show in Texas City. It was done by a man in Houston.
I have a metal plate of the Naschke House in La Marque and a needle-point picture of the Davison Home in Texas City.
Quite a cacophony, wouldn’t you say?
Look around your dwelling place. What do you see? I hope there are things hanging around that make you feel happy.
