Self-care is always important. Now, with the stress of social distancing, working on the frontlines or worrying about loved ones who do, and economic concerns, self-care deserves to take center stage.
This means eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep and connecting with loved ones — but also recognizing your stress and limitations in these uncharted waters. Unfortunately, some of our previous self-care practices, such as attending an exercise class, getting a massage or relaxing on the beach, aren’t possible at this time because of mitigation strategies implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19.
You may have already found creative ways to engage in self-care practices from the comfort and safety of your own home. With more time at home, many people are finding it possible to cook more often, get more sleep, catch up on movies, and call friends and family on a more regular basis.
We may also be faced with limited time or financial resources for self-care. Many people are attempting to work from home while also caring for children or other family members. Others are encountering financial stress because of job loss. When faced with these challenges, it’s only natural to feel discouraged and unsure how to best take care of ourselves.
In addition to these external stressors, it’s also common to have an internal dialogue of unhelpful thoughts that get in the way of self-care. For example, have you told yourself that it would be “selfish” to take time for yourself? Or that you should spend your time doing something “more productive?” In the best of times we must find ways to deal with unhelpful thoughts such as these; now it’s especially true.
In addition to having an impact on our self-care behaviors, thoughts also influence how we feel emotionally. It’s understandable right now to feel more worried than usual or to feel sad and find yourself crying. Some strategies for dealing with these difficult emotions are to label what you are feeling (“I am feeling angry”), accept it instead of trying to control it, and remind yourself that this emotion is temporary and will pass.
As many people can often be their own worst critic, another option is to think about how you would respond to a friend going through a similar situation. With everyone going through this time together right now, this strategy is especially fitting. Being kind to ourselves in the way that we would do for others is known as self-compassion.
Practicing self-compassion is free and takes just a few minutes at a time, making it a great component of self-care. One of the elements of self-compassion, as studied by Dr. Kristin Neff at the University of Texas, is the notion of common humanity. Although we may be alone at home right now, we’re never truly alone. Stress, pain, suffering — these are all part of the human experience — and now is a great time to remember that we’re going through this together and will come out of this together.
