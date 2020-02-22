Every day it seems, there’s another school shooting, another case of domestic abuse, another divorce, another suicide, and another. Why? The breakdown of families who buy into the American culture of allowing children to grow up too fast.
A glaring example of this is the vulgar sexual exploitation of women and children through strip dancing and cages during the recent Super Bowl halftime show. Society has increasingly promoted this overt sexual culture. Many adults and parents model what the entertainment industry says is acceptable behavior. The easy has become the good. Children follow their parents’ example. A diet of sexual immorality stunts emotional intimacy. Restriction of social media must be a priority.
Society says if you don’t love your spouse anymore, find another. “Children are resilient, they’ll get over it” becomes the justification. As a teacher, I see the pain that divorce causes children. Sadly, divorce has become the norm. Unplanned pregnancies among teenagers in the United States are the highest in the developed world. Multiple sex partners (“body count” is the teenage slang) are worn as badges of honor. What needs to change?
Parents are their children’s first teachers and must actively be involved in their lives. Adults need to reject the “anything goes” lifestyle and learn the value of commitment, no matter how hard. Raising children to become emotionally secure individuals requires parents to model integrity, loyalty and lifelong learning. Children need to hear their parents speaking kindly to one another. Even divorced parents can lay down their grievances and honor the other parent. It’s only 18 summers.
Parents must read to their children regularly. Half of all eighth-graders read below grade level and the gap continues into their future, reducing academic, relational and economic success. The love of reading begins in the home. Yes, it takes time, but the rewards are priceless.
Eating dinner together several times a week builds self-esteem in children and teenagers, increases grades and reduces their chances for substance abuse. Get the whole family involved in making dinner, then talk to each other without any social media. After dinner, take a bike ride, go to the library, youth group or worship — but spend time together. There’s nothing better in life than faith in God and a loving stable family.
Storms come to every family. Sometimes children do make wrong choices with negative consequences, even with stable and involved parents. The main thing for parents to do is model self-restraint, honesty and lifelong learning, always reflecting and asking the question of themselves, “Have I given my best to God, my spouse and my children today?” If you can answer yes, then trust God and move forward, regardless what the world says.
It’s never too late to begin anew, to rethink priorities. Life is a journey. We won’t always be right, but living with intention daily lifts everyone and contributes in a positive way. It’s only by maturing emotionally and putting God and family first, can we ameliorate the darkness of this culture and save our children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.