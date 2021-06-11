I just read an article by Keri Heath (“East Beach residents contest drive-up access point with chain,” The Daily News, June 3). I also read the press release from the Galveston Police Department reporting the increased number of incidents that occurred citywide during the Memorial Day weekend.
I’m concerned that the upcoming Fourth of July holiday will bring worse results on East and West beaches. I urge the Galveston Park Board of Trustees to take immediate action to protect residents and visitors to our beaches. This is a public safety issue.
Memorial Day brought so many to Stavanger Beach that the access had to be temporarily blocked. By evening, every spot on the waterfront had a vehicle parked on it. Recreational vehicles took so much space on the waterfront that double parking was done and left a very narrow drive for emergency vehicles.
I spoke with an RV owner who gloated that he had waterfront property and didn’t have to pay anything for it. I spoke to visitors who drove from Brazoria County to the west beaches because their beaches were full the entire holiday weekend.
So many existing rules for drive-in access were ignored. Many, including RVs, stayed on the waterfront beyond the midnight to 5 a.m. restriction. Open fires were prevalent and required the Galveston Fire Department to respond only to be harassed by those violating the rules. ATVs were driving in the dark on the dunes for sport. Visitors were using private property as their toilet and worse. Dogs off-leash were fighting and the crowd seemed to enjoy the danger. Thefts have increased.
Then the trash is left behind. While the city employees do their best to pick up the trash often, the trash cans are overflowing and the trash is blown by the wind on to the private property and the owners have to pick up that trash, some of it really nasty.
I’ve discussed these concerns many times with the previous mayor and council. New councilwoman Marie Robb has responded and is working toward some solution for more control of the crowds. I appreciate her efforts very much. Other elected officials and park board staff simply put up their hands and surrendered to the Texas General Land Office. There must be more and better effort to provide public safety before someone gets hurt.
I’ve suggested that drive-up beaches would benefit from a permitting process. It’s being done in Brazoria County. Access would be denied to anyone without a permit. The charge for a permit would provide revenue for the marshal to police the drive-up beaches, at least Friday evening to Sunday evening, as well as on holiday weekends.
As Precinct 2 Constable Jimmy Fullen says, “The courts are going to have to intervene eventually.”
We cannot wait that long. Law enforcement action and managed access are needed now, just in time for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
Editor’s note: Just for clarity’s sake, access to the public beach was illegally blocked for a time.
