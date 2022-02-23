My father, the Rev. James C. Buckner, was an Episcopal clergyman in League City in the 1960s. He was a gentle, kind, highly respected, much beloved man.
Buckner Hall at St. Christopher’s Church was named in his honor.
We had our differences, but I loved him dearly and counted him a hero, whether on Feb. 15, 1945, he was more of a hero or just lucky. I wish it were possible to know which, but I don’t really think it is.
On that day, he was a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Force and a navigator on a B-17 Flying Fortress departing from Molesworth, England, to go on a bombing raid over Dresden, Germany.
The flight would’ve been a part of the controversial three-day firebombing of that city, a city arguably of questionable military or industrial significance. Thousands of people burned to death as a result.
My father’s plane was piloted by American Werner Goering and, because Goering became famous, details of Dad’s fate are described in a 2013 book “Hell Above Earth” by Stephen Frater.
The big plane, fully loaded with bombs and fuel, took off in heavy fog, with strong crosswinds. It only made it a few hundred yards beyond the end of the runway before crashing and breaking into three large pieces. No men were killed, but several were wounded.
My father was, however, trapped in one section, his knee crushed and firmly stuck.
Three men, Sgts. R. C. Eckert, P. B. Johnson Jr. and Joseph Blinebury rushed back into the wreckage and managed to get Dad out, helping him away from the crash only moments before the plane burned and exploded. This blew a hole into the ground a three-story house would fit into.
Wounded, Dad was sent home and a little over a year later, I discovered Earth.
So, there’s really no doubt that Dad — and therefore his family, eventually including me, were incredibly fortunate to be on the right side of history that day.
But what about the “hero” possibility? Blinebury of Connecticut, an unquestionable hero in that moment, got a medal for saving Dad. Blinebury was in his 90s but still alive (he died in 2015; Dad died in 1996) when I decided to try to look him up. His son told me his father was too deaf to talk on the phone but that he would tell him I called and tell him how grateful we are.
The son called me back later to report that his father was pleased I’d reached out. And, though my father never told me this (and it’s possible Blinebury said it just for my benefit), Blinebury told his son that Dad had firmly ordered the three men to get out of there and leave him, because the plane was going to explode any second.
I’m sure glad Americans don’t always follow orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.