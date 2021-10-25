Savoring the memories of a stab at theatrics and reading about the reopening of New York’s Great White Way, I wondered if our own College of the Mainland theater was joining the ranks of the entertainers this year.
I emailed Russ Brown, director at the college, who was ecstatic. That wonderful little theatre, which we can still call “The Best Little Theater in Texas,” will serve up plays featuring the volunteer services of actors, backstage crew and ushers.
Many community members are part of the volunteer group, but most of the participants are college theater majors.
Brown said the college outfit, with one theater major, was close to being dismantled but now numbers between 40 and 45 theater majors, still considered the “football team” of College of the Mainland.
Brown’s talents are obviously a big part of the growth. He includes in his credentials a certified teacher of the Society of American Fight Directors, head of theater, artistic director, voice and dialects, movement and stage combat.
He spent years as an actor and discovered his affinity for stage combat and dialects and sought out deeper training and opportunities to pass those skills on to others.
“You can’t be just an actor these days,” he said. “You’ve got to evolve to become a bit of a jack-of-all-trades, a fully developed theatre artist.”
His talent for teaching special things has helped lead others into his care.
“My faculty and I actively recruit across the state, and there are several reasons that we have become far more than a community college program and are now considered a “destination training program” by graduating seniors across Texas,” he said.
“We call it ‘The COM Theatre Advantage,’” he said. “Not only are we the most affordable program in the state, but we offer more productions and more stage time for our students in their first two years than any other program can.”
Most of the out-of-town students live at an apartment complex near the University of Houston Clear Lake. All students in the program get plenty of individual attention.
“We have a nationally recognized teaching faculty and offer additional free-of-charge training that includes free stage combat weapon certifications through the Society of American Fight Directors,” Brown said. “We are a theater for all and put all students in the spotlight, to work onstage or off.”
Plans include a new addition to the theatre facilities that will include dressing rooms, an expanded scene shop, a new green room and a new performance/classroom space.
Tom Stoppard’s “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” opens Nov. 5 and plays through Nov. 22. Call 409-933-8345 or 1-888-258-8859, Ext. 8345 for ticket information.
Looking forward to a super season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.