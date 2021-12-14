I listened to the news recently where the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that is the first about abortion rights for this term, the first that portends the future of women’s rights, and I wonder, have I done enough?
I’m 72 years old. I’m tired of politics. I’m retired. I want to do what I want when I want to do it. I don’t want guilt. I don’t want pressure. I don’t want to fill my days with phone banking, text sending and block walking.
I don’t want to give any more money than I already do, which some people would think is too much already. I don’t want sleepless nights reviewing all the political nonsense that has happened during the day.
I don’t want people wanting more and more of my time to the point where I don’t have time to do what I want to do when I want to do it.
But will I look back and be like the protagonist in “Schindler’s List?” Will I look back and see women have lost rights instead of gained them in this modern age? Will I hear about women dying from back-alley abortions? Women who’ve died in childbirth? Women who have more children than they can feed, who get little or no support from absent fathers?
That women have lost the right to birth control? That insurance companies will no longer cover the pill or contraceptive devices even though they cover Viagra? That women are shunned for wanting to study STEM courses or worse, facing even more job discrimination than they already do? Will my daughters and granddaughters find their options limited? Will their choices about so many things disappear? This list could go on and on.
Will I look back and ask myself, have I done enough? Or is now the time for me to get back out there, emulate the me of the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s?
I attended a Galveston County Democratic Party fundraiser recently and a woman sat next to me and informed me that she remembered me. She remembered the things I did as a family court judge.
She remembered how active I was in Democratic politics and my father, too. I was surprised. I felt good. But is that all I want to be remembered for? Or can I do more and be remembered as a woman who never quit?
I have a lot to ponder. If now isn’t the time, when will it be?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.