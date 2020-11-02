Ready for some more words?
These aren’t those rare words we print here sometimes just because they’re so off-putting. These all have to do with something we’re all not enjoying at this time. That’s staying home.
But that may not always be true. Some of us may be enjoying the pleasure of our abodes more than usual.
Anyway, these are words used to describe the places we live. I’ll bet most of them are representative of some of our readers.
The first is penthouse, where some of you islanders are enjoying the daily vision of the sand and the sea.
Middle English, according to Merriam-Webster, says a penthouse is a shed or roof attached to and sloping from a wall or building.
Penthouses began as a structure on a roof used to cover a stairway, a water tank or air-conditioning equipment.
That definition sure changed with the creation of expensive top-floor apartments.
We move now to condominiums, also usually envisioned as luxurious and spacious. Larger than an apartment.
But the actual definition means a domain.
In mid-1999, we began using the definition to mean individual ownership of a unit in a multi-unit structure. They’re considered a symbol of the upper-middle class.
Crib began as a trough in a stable holding food for animals. Then it became a baby’s bed with high-slatted sides.
The idea of a crib as a small house began in New Zealand.
I think of crib as pretty slangy. The same goes for pad. Only pad suggests a home for a single person.
I think of bachelor pad. It all started as a soft pad on which to rest, growing to a bedroom, and then to an apartment.
Pads were places to sleep, but, according to Merriam-Webster, “extracurricular activity often occurred at the pad.”
And people tended to crash in pads, giving to crash pad, a place to sleep temporarily.
Then we have digs and diggings. If you’re 25 and younger, you may not know digs. It began with the miners. A miner’s diggings was, in essence, his abode.
Another word for a place to live is joint, though most of us wouldn’t agree to that as a description of our home.
Some people believe the name began with a building of adjoining rooms sort of haphazardly joined together. In some stories, a joint is the place where criminals join together to do a job. It has always been a sketchy or disreputable establishment. You folks at the local joint won’t agree, I’ll bet.
Shanty. This one you won’t hear anymore.
I can only think of a song, “Shanty in Old Shanty Town.” You have to be really old to remember.
Quarters began with the military definition of places of residents and expanded to civilian lodgings.
We’ve mentioned apartment, which literally harks back to the Spanish apartamiento, which means separation.
You can figure out the rest of that.
Wherever you are, try to enjoy your surroundings. I fear it’s going to be a long haul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.