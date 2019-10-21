We definitely didn’t “need” another dog. With two rescues dogs at home, we already order a lot of dog food and are on the veterinarian’s “most popular” list. But when I saw his happy, old man smile — I knew Otis was meant for us.
Otis was picked up as a stray on the seawall. Older, gray in the face, cloudy eyes; surely, he belongs to someone.
But no one ever came for him.
I watched for his name on the shelter’s adoptable pet list, and checked for his presence during our board meeting at the shelter. Still there. Old, confused, passed over for younger, more playful pups, I’m sure.
We made a family decision: We would adopt Otis and give him the best rest of his life.
Otis was waiting for us, staring us straight in the eye when we went to adopt him and make it official. He knew we were there for him.
Otis moves pretty slow but has gained some pep in his step since his time with us. He’s figuring out the best spots for a nap and sleeps soundly all night next to our son.
He’s housebroken and knows to sit and how to walk nicely on a leash. He also has a grateful, happy senior dog heart. While he may not have many years left, we’re all so glad he gets to spend them with us.
My son remarked the other day, “I’m not sure what Otis’ life was like before us, but I hope he thinks we are the best family.”
Subaru is establishing Oct. 22 as the first-ever National Make A Dog’s Day. This nationwide effort encourages people to help shelter dogs find loving homes — with a special emphasis on shelter dogs with special needs. Seniors, dogs with physical challenges and hearing or vision impairment make incredible additions to families because they all come with giant, grateful rescue hearts.
We welcome you to visit the Galveston Island Humane Society today for cookies and a chance to “Make a Dog’s Day.” Even if it’s just a visit, taking photos and sharing, or giving them a forever home, we’re grateful for your support.
Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway, is an “open admission” shelter for Galveston Island. That means we accept all homeless pets, even when the shelter is full.
Our open admission status in a community with a disproportionately high number of homeless or unwanted pets could lead to needless euthanasia in our shelter. We work diligently to assure that adoptable pets aren’t held under a time limit and are kept available until they’re placed in a family or transferred to a second chance situation.
We encourage you to visit us during shelter hours or browse ways to support us online at www.galvestonhumane.org.
