The editorial on shaming those who litter got me recalling my trash stories (“Here is the argument for shaming lazy, selfish lowlifes,” The Daily News, July 1).
My favorite is from northern New Mexico, at an exit off the interstate that starts with a paved road, then a dirt road, then a barely recognizable track that eventually ends at our little adobe vacation house in the foothills near Santa Fe. Right at the beginning of the paved road there is a sharp right turn, and on the outside of that corner there was always trash. Bottles and cans and wrappers — sometimes full garbage bags.
It was discouraging of course, especially since the surrounding countryside was so stark and clean and beautiful. The trash was periodically removed in clean-up campaigns but always reaccumulated. Someone put up a sign: “No dumping.” That didn’t work. If anything, it may have increased the flow, as if the sign said “Dump here.”
That sign was replaced by a hand-lettered sign that read “Please don’t dump.” That didn’t work either. Then followed a sequence of signs. Some were wordy, explaining, for example, that people drove by this corner every day, and that it was sad to see trash. Others were more explicitly shaming. Several were angry. At least one was impressively vulgar.
None of them worked. The trash kept coming. This lasted about five years. My wife and I, and others on the road, had become resigned to the trash, much as with a force of nature.
Then one day someone took down the sign and put up a 2-foot statue of the Blessed Virgin. I remember being stunned the first time I saw it, so stunned that I didn’t even notice the absence of trash. But it was gone, and stayed gone for the years the statue was there. It’s one thing to ignore the request of someone you never see. It is entirely another to desecrate a shrine.
I suspect the subject of the shrine did not greatly matter. A statue of Shiva or the Buddha may have worked as well. It’s not that we are incapable of desecrating religious shrines — it’s just that it requires much more emotional effort. It was no longer a roadside with a nagging sign. It was a sacred place.
There is no deep lesson to be learned here. I tell the story because it’s true, and I found the experience moving. There is a role for shaming, I suppose, but I am suspicious of anything that feels as good as shaming does for the shamers. Self-righteousness is addicting. Lord knows our country is awash in self-righteousness, with no obvious benefit to anyone.
One more story. After Ike, a neighbor in Jamaica Beach carried a bag and gloves with him on his daily 3-mile walk, and always returned with a full bag. His example got more of us doing our part. That felt good — even better, I would argue, than self-righteousness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.