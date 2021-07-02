Frederick Douglass declared: “What to the slaves is your Fourth of July?”
On July 5, 1852, the Ladies’ Anti-Slavery Society of Rochester, New York, invited Douglass, a former slave, to be the keynote speaker for the organization’s annual celebration of Independence Day. The event was held on July 5 because Douglass refused to celebrate the Fourth of July while millions of African Americans were being held in slavery.
Extract from Douglass oration at Rochester:
“Fellow citizens, pardon me, and allow me to ask, why am I called upon to speak here today? What have I, or those I represent, to do with your national independence? Are the great principles of political freedom and of natural justice, embodied in that Declaration of Independence, extended to us?
“And am I, therefore, called upon to bring our humble offering to the national altar, and to confess the benefits, and express devout gratitude for the blessings, resulting from your independence to us?
“But, such is not the state of the case. I say it with a sad sense of the disparity between us. I am not included within the pale of this glorious anniversary. Your high independence only reveals the immeasurable distance between us.
“The blessings in which you this day rejoice, are not enjoyed in common. The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity, and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me. The sunlight that brought life and healing to you, has brought stripes and death to me.
“This Fourth of July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn. To drag a man in fetters into the grand illuminated temple of liberty, and call upon him to join you in joyous anthem, we’re inhuman mockery and sacrilegious irony.
“Do you mean, citizens, to mark me, by asking me to speak today?
“What, to the African American slave, is your Fourth of July? I answer; a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To the slave, your celebration is a shame: your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sound of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciation of tyrants brass fronted impudent; your shout of liberty and equality, hollow mocks; your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgiving, with all your religious parade and solemnly, are to the slave, mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy — a thin veil to cover up crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages.
“There is not a nation on Earth guilty of practices more shocking and bloodier than are the people of the United States, at this very hour.”
On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing 4 million slaves. Douglass celebrated the Fourth of July for the next 32 years.
On this and every Fourth of July, all Americans might do well to reread and reflect on Douglass’ famous message given 169 years ago.
Happy Fourth of July, everybody!
