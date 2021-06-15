National Reunification Month is celebrated in June of each year to recognize the people and efforts around the country that help families stay together.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County celebrates the families who have overcome obstacles to providing a safe and loving home for their children and are able to reunify after a child was placed in the child welfare system.
Locally and nationally, CASA recognizes that it’s in a child’s best interests to remain with their family of origin when safely possible; children experience trauma when separated from their family of origin; and if a child is removed from a family of origin, it’s in the child’s best interests to be reunified with the family of origin as soon as safely possible.
CASA of Galveston County served 503 children in 2020. Of those children, 36 percent achieved permanency and 55 percent of the children who found permanency were reunited with their families.
We know children do best when they can safely remain with their parents or with other family members. CASA of Galveston County volunteers work with experts to identify and recommend services aimed at keeping families together.
We’re grateful to our 135 volunteers for their involvement in reunifying children with their families. Their compassion, empathy and steadfast commitment to the children we serve makes reunification that much more fulfilling when families come back together.
Our volunteers work tirelessly to advocate for what’s best for each child they serve. In training, we talk a lot about coming to each new situation with a clear mind and open heart, so they can make the best recommendations for placement.
For more information about how CASA volunteers advocate for children’s best interests to achieve permanency, visit casagalveston.org. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a child advocate and helping to lift up the voice of children, visit casagalveston.org/volunteer for our upcoming information sessions and training dates or email me at erin@casagalveston.org.
Our mission is both humble and grandiose in its ultimate goal — “A CASA for Every Child Who Needs One.”
