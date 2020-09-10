Early afternoon last Sunday, we got a 911 call of a boat running loose in English Bayou. Sgt. Austin Kirwin and Senior Lifeguard Daniel Gutierrez responded.
On 61st Street, they could see an unoccupied boat dragging a ski rope that was causing it to run in circles as it gradually made its way east toward the houses, boat docks and people swimming. There were about four other boats sitting and watching from a respectful distance.
Kirwin and Gutierrez launched on the west side and ran under the bridge. Gutierrez drove while Kirwin rode on the back. They knew they had to act quickly. They tried twice approaching with Kirwin standing on one side of the ski but had to back off. Finally, on the third attempt, Gutierrez matched the angles perfectly.
Kirwin leapt from the ski over the side of the boat and landed at the console. He quickly grabbed the throttle and powered down the boat.
A boat approached carrying the owner. He said the driver hadn’t been wearing the key attachment and it sounded like at least one person had been catapulted out of the boat. Fortunately, there were no injuries.
This was one of many incidents we worked over the Labor Day weekend. Fortunately, we were prepared for the number of people that descended on the island. We even were somehow able to get all the signage knocked down by the recent hurricane back up by the end of the day Friday. Our staff all showed up, even those that already were off at school. I don’t know what we would have done without them.
The parks were full, the seawall had no parking and bumper to bumper traffic, and the West End was totally clogged up. For much of Sunday, our patrol vehicle couldn’t get through the access points to the beach and couldn’t make it through much of the FM 3005 highway because the road was almost impassable.
By the time the weekend ended, we’d moved well over 10,000 people from dangerous areas, made 12 rescues, reunited 15 lost children with their parents, and responded to multiple “missing swimmer” calls during both days and nights, two of which ended up being fatalities.
I’m continually humbled by the willingness of so many people and groups to come together in a crisis to protect and save others. Watching the police, fire and EMS run call after call all weekend was inspiring. Working with volunteers from the County Citizens Emergency Response Team and the Beach Patrol Wave Watcher group to protect swimmers, all of whom are away from their homes and families to help out, blows me away.
Watching my staff, Coastal Zone Management, Galveston Police Department-managed Park Security Detail, our accounting and administration departments, and the park staff go to such lengths to make sure we’re all ready for and work hard during the weekend is amazing.
And the Jesse Tree Survivor Support Network, who responded so compassionately to support the families of the drowning victims and my staff, leaves me in complete awe.
