Not even a pandemic will keep the Friends of Moody Gardens from continuing to help educate — and entertain — Galveston’s youth.
Although the pandemic curtained many of our activities, the mission of the 200-member organization is to provide educational opportunities for local youth by introducing them to environmental issues at Moody Gardens’ rainforest and aquarium, with hands-on exposure to nature and the natural world.
During the past two years, the number of schools traveling to Moody Gardens dropped substantially. But the good news is things are picking up and local educational facilities are scheduling once again daylong trips to Moody Gardens for lessons in plants, animals, sea life, flowers, birds, snakes and many other things available to them.
The Friends of Moody Gardens raises money to pay for these activities, including its biggest fundraiser — the annual Herb Fair and Luncheon, which for the 10th year will be held April 27 in the ballroom at the Moody Gardens Hotel.
The fair is a free event and open to the public, with lectures, demonstrations and more than 45 local vendors selling herb-related goods and other crafts.
The noon luncheon will feature Peter Marules, owner of Lakonia Imports, who will talk about importation of fine olive oil and olives from Greece.
Tickets are still available, but reservations for the luncheon are required.
Moody Gardens features three main pyramid attractions: the Aquarium Pyramid, which is one of the largest in the region and holds many species of fish and other marine animals; the Rainforest Pyramid, which contains tropical plants, animals, birds, butterflies, reptiles and a variety of other rainforest animals, including free-roaming monkeys and two-toed sloths; and the Discovery Pyramid, which focuses on science-oriented exhibits and activities.
Besides the fair, the Friends of Moody Gardens assists the staff during many events, including upcoming Earth Day, which is April 24, Art in the Park, Mardi Gras Ball for Special People and other holiday-related events. Volunteers put in hundreds of hours each year and the numbers just keep growing.
Besides the vendors at the fair, there will be a silent auction, raffle and two workshops are planned. One, the day before the event, is a jewelry-making workshop with Martie Terry, who will teach participants how to make eternity bracelets. All materials will be provided.
A second workshop, which will follow the luncheon in the lobby area of the ballroom, is with Jimbo’s Nursery as they teach how to make planters out of driftwood with bromeliads.
Each workshop is $35. More information is on our Facebook page.
Come join in the fun at the fair. We invite you to become a friend, too.
All funds raised from this event will be used to take local school children on field trips to the Aquarium and Rainforest pyramids and to send outreach programs to seniors and preschools throughout the Galveston area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.