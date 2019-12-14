On behalf of the Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council, I would like to once again thank our community who in partnership with businesses, educators and industry helped make 2019 another successful year.
Just consider that 27 years ago, in 1992 the Community Advisory Panel began as an entity driven by local industry, focusing on health, safety and environmental issues. Then, 15 years ago in 2004, the panel was restructured as the council using an “industry-sponsored, community-driven forum” model rather than the previous “industry-led membership-based forum.”
The council’s mission is based on the belief that together, we can and should live in harmony while working to continuously improve our quality of life. Our objectives are twofold, to:
1. Advise and afford industry and citizens the opportunity to exchange viewpoints, express concerns and strive to develop an ongoing sense of mutual respect and trust; and,
2. Address issues of mutual interest such as health, safety, the environment, education and economic development.
We thank our 2019 speakers, often traveling from afar, to present these interesting programs:
• January: “Marathon’s 2018 Citizenship Report” by Jamal Kheiry, Marathon Petroleum Corporation and “The New Dow,” by Rich Wells, Dow Chemical Co., vice president U.S. Operations and Texas Operations Site Director.
• March: “College of the Mainland’s Collegiate High School/Other Programs” by the college staff.
• May: “Texas City New Alert System” by Tom Muñoz, city of Texas City Emergency Manager, and “Texas City Independent School District Safety/Security Program Update” by Mike Matranga, executive director of security and school safety.
• July: “Coastal Barrier Master Plan” by Tony Williams, environmental review coordinator at Texas General Land Office, and “Update by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District” by Kelly Burks-Copes, project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District.
• November: “How Innovation is Making Industry Safer” by Brooke Hrach and Albert Cotton, Dow Texas City Operations.
We also owe a debt of gratitude to:
• Our generous meal hosts: PRAXAIR, INEOS Styrolution America, Momentive, Marathon Petroleum, Valero Texas City Refinery; and,
• The Valero Refinery for providing the meeting documents, the city of Texas City and the Nessler Center staff, for the meeting rooms and equipment; plus, Cathy Gillentine for assiduously summarizing our programs in The Daily News.
Council meetings are open to the community with dinner generously provided by our local business and industry partners. As such, we request attendance notification. During 2019, we have had outstanding participation with around 80 to 90 attendees at each of our meetings.
In 2020, meetings will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 23 (The Showboat Pavilion) and in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center on March 26, May 21, July 23, Sept. 17 and Nov. 19. Notices will be posted in local newspapers and sent by email.
This is your Community Advisory Council. Help us make 2020 another successful year. Merry Christmas and a safe, healthy, peaceful and prosperous New Year 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.