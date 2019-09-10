Over the last three years or so, The Daily News has published several commentaries of mine, which are super critical of President Trump. Here’s another.
Put simply, the man is the biggest liar ever to occupy the Oval Office. And that’s no minor thing.
In fact, it’s a staggering flaw with worldwide implications, since he has the position that makes him the most powerful man on Earth.
Well, you say, so what? Don’t all politicians lie? Probably most of them bend the truth from time to time, in political speeches. But they aren’t in the Oval Office, where the entire world listens, analogizes, and dissects every phrase he utters and agonizes over just how it affects their nation.
The bizarre thing about Trump’s lies are the sheer number of them. Some fact checkers attribute him with some 12,000 since he was elected. That averages out to over nine a day.
The implications of that are that he probably lies in every Twitter tweet and every time he opens his mouth in TV interviews. Think about that. What kind of leader is that? The phrase “Tin Pot Dictator” comes to mind though, thank heavens, he hasn’t reached that perch yet.
Most of his lies, if not all, are simply his way of “protecting” his image as Trump the Greatest. But that very posture likely distorts every decision he makes as president. Gen. Colin Powell once succinctly described the essence of Trump in two short sentences: “Our constitution begins with three words, We The People. Trump thinks it’s all about Me The President.”
So, if he lies all the time just to make “Me The President” look good, then how often does that overlap into world events? For instance, a couple of weeks ago he publicly stated that the Chinese were eager to get back into talks with him about the tariff war conflict and had sent him a letter saying just that. The top Chinese economic negotiator denied any such letter was sent.
Did Trump lie to boost the stock market (and the image of Me The President)? The Dow did jump several hundred points on that day.
Regardless, the continuing shocking volatility of the stock market coincides with his initiation of the escalating tariff war with China. Which coincides with concerns, both here and abroad, about global economic slowdown if this issue isn’t solved.
All of which rest on the reliability of a lying president that most of our allies don’t trust, and all of our enemies don’t know which way he’s going to jump on any issue.
Whew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.