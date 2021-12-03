The Friends of the Texas would like to know, if not at Seawolf Park, then where?
Is there any other site in Texas that would generate more revenue than Seawolf Park? It’s clearly not Baytown or Beaumont. There are simply no guarantees as to revenue anywhere. But Seawolf Park offers options no other site offers, and the possibilities at Seawolf Park are infinitely greater than elsewhere. So, we have to ask why not Seawolf Park?
There will be cost considerations anywhere that ship is berthed.
The state of Texas will need to step up again. The $35 million initially allotted to repair and move the ship was woefully insufficient. There are dredging costs, berthing and providing for utilities once berthed, and there are miscellaneous costs associated with the site depending on the choice of site.
The state has tens of millions of dollars unencumbered now, as well as access to the billions of Biden infrastructure funds if approved. There are grants available from a multitude of sources.
Ironic that the Battleship Texas Foundation seeks to dock that ship in the only place that will charge for dock space. The Port of Galveston exists to generate revenue, and dock fees are a source for that revenue. Significant space now and into the future is needed for cruise ships that are a huge economic benefit to our island. The Pier 21 space is worth somewhere around $500,000 annually, and the port can’t give that away. The foundation can’t pay that cost for dock space.
That leaves Seawolf Park by default. There’s no other viable alternative. The foundation has been talking to Beaumont and Baytown authorities, and no agreement has been reached to my knowledge. The dock cost and lack of tourism are the main obstacles. The foundation’s resistance to Seawolf Park is because of the Cavalla Foundation.
The Friends of the Texas believe Seawolf Park adjacent to the USS Cavalla and the USS Stewart is the best place for the Texas. We’ve lobbied for that, written guest columns and letters to the editor with The Galveston County Daily News and advertised with full page ads. We distributed bumper stickers and yard signs and discussed it at meetings and various civic clubs, as well as the park board.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion have both voted unanimously in favor of the Seawolf Park site. We’ve also discussed it with representatives of the Galveston Naval Museum in the context of a consideration of a Museum of the World Wars.
There are eight battleship monuments, but the Texas was the first and should be preserved and preserved in Galveston for all Texans and others to celebrate and honor her history.
Our intent is to keep this issue in the public eye. That ship belongs to the state of Texas, and there’s no place better suited for that ship than Galveston as its home. That’s why you see those yard signs and bumper stickers to “Bring Her Home.” It’s where she belongs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.